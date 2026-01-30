Reveal Technology Expands Leadership Team With Four Strategic New Hires

New Additions Join to Advance Reveal's Operator-Focused Capabilities at the Tactical Edge

BOZEMAN, Mont., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reveal Technology, a veteran-founded defense technology company, announced today the addition of four new executives: Niko Hughes, Chief Growth Officer; Padden Guy Murphy, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer; Chris Booth, Director of Special Missions; and Cale Teeter, Senior Vice President, Federal & Public Safety.

"Coming off our Series B and passing a key revenue inflection point, this is the moment to build the leadership required to scale," said Garrett Smith, CEO of Reveal Technology. "The nature of war hasn't changed but the technology shaping the battlefield has. We're investing now because the next decade of conflict will be won by speed, integration, and clarity at the tactical edge. By bringing on leaders like Padden, Niko, Cale, and Chris, we're building Reveal with the ambition and operational depth needed to grow into a next-generation defense leader."

Niko Hughes, Chief Growth Officer (CGO) , will drive revenue growth and scale Reveal's go-to-market strategy across defense, intelligence, and federal markets. Hughes served as President of Kägwerks, leading the bootstrapped startup through acquisition by Codan Limited in December 2024 and growing revenue 44% post-acquisition. Under his leadership, Kägwerks secured multiple DoW Programs of Record, fielding over 40,000 units across the U.S. Army. A U.S. Army EOD Officer with TS/SCI clearance and honor graduate of Naval School Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Hughes previously founded BetterGrowth, bootstrapping to $2.5 million in annual revenue before a successful exit.





, will drive revenue growth and scale Reveal's go-to-market strategy across defense, intelligence, and federal markets. Hughes served as President of Kägwerks, leading the bootstrapped startup through acquisition by Codan Limited in December 2024 and growing revenue 44% post-acquisition. Under his leadership, Kägwerks secured multiple DoW Programs of Record, fielding over 40,000 units across the U.S. Army. A U.S. Army EOD Officer with TS/SCI clearance and honor graduate of Naval School Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Hughes previously founded BetterGrowth, bootstrapping to $2.5 million in annual revenue before a successful exit. Padden Guy Murphy, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer (CMO) , will lead marketing, communications, and brand strategy as Reveal scales across defense and allied markets. Murphy co-founded Foundry Ten, advising companies including California Forever, Google, Webflow, and Metropolis. He previously held senior marketing and business development roles at WeWork, Lyft, REEF, Adobe, and Getaround. Murphy earned degrees in International Relations and Chinese from Tufts and Oxford, founded Montana Festival, and serves on boards of The Montana Ambassadors and Headwaters Community Housing Trust.





, will lead marketing, communications, and brand strategy as Reveal scales across defense and allied markets. Murphy co-founded Foundry Ten, advising companies including California Forever, Google, Webflow, and Metropolis. He previously held senior marketing and business development roles at WeWork, Lyft, REEF, Adobe, and Getaround. Murphy earned degrees in International Relations and Chinese from Tufts and Oxford, founded Montana Festival, and serves on boards of The Montana Ambassadors and Headwaters Community Housing Trust. Christopher "Chris" Booth, Director of Special Missions , will lead outreach to the U.S. Intelligence Community and partner with foreign security and intelligence services. With nearly thirty years as a national security professional, Army officer, and attorney working with partners across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East - particularly in capacity building - he is uniquely suited for this role. Chris also co-directs the Irregular Warfare Initiative's Maritime Program. He is a distinguished graduate of Marine Corps Command & Staff College, Barrow Fellow for Strategic Competition, and Gray Scholar on Social & Political Conflict. He earned his J.D. from Vanderbilt Law School and has published in venues including: The Atlantic Council, War on the Rocks, U.S. Naval Institute Proceedings, West Point's Modern War Institute, and The National Interest.





, will lead outreach to the U.S. Intelligence Community and partner with foreign security and intelligence services. With nearly thirty years as a national security professional, Army officer, and attorney working with partners across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East - particularly in capacity building - he is uniquely suited for this role. Chris also co-directs the Irregular Warfare Initiative's Maritime Program. He is a distinguished graduate of Marine Corps Command & Staff College, Barrow Fellow for Strategic Competition, and Gray Scholar on Social & Political Conflict. He earned his J.D. from Vanderbilt Law School and has published in venues including: The Atlantic Council, War on the Rocks, U.S. Naval Institute Proceedings, West Point's Modern War Institute, and The National Interest. Cale Teeter, Senior Vice President, Federal & Public Safety, will lead strategic growth and operational alignment across Reveal's federal, public safety, and intelligence community portfolios. A retired SOF officer, Teeter brings decades of operational and executive leadership experience supporting U.S. government missions, with expertise in aligning people, process, and technology to deliver mission-critical capabilities in complex, high-risk environments. Prior to Reveal, Teeter led successful growth initiatives ahead of acquisition at goTenna, Kägwerks, EF Johnson, and SecureCo, driving scalable revenue growth and long-term customer trust. Teeter holds a B.S. and M.S. in Biology and an M.S. in BioDefense, with advanced education from the Naval Postgraduate School, Naval War College, University of Utah, and Texas Tech University.

The leadership expansion follows Reveal's $30 million Series B funding round led by Ballistic Ventures and the company's recent acquisition of Anomaly Six, a multi-domain digital intelligence company. Reveal has increased revenue tenfold year over year, with products actively deployed across the U.S. Army, Special Operations Command, Marine Corps, law enforcement agencies, and international forces.

About Reveal Technology, Inc.

Reveal Technology is a veteran-founded defense technology company building the ecosystem for autonomy at the tactical edge, with a mission to serve as the digital arms room for the modern warrior. Founded by former U.S. Marine Corps officers and Stanford technologists, Reveal delivers offline intelligence platforms that work when networks are degraded, enabling real-time decision-making in contested environments. The company's flagship products, Farsight (geospatial intelligence) and Identifi (edge and mobile biometrics), are deployed with the U.S. Army, Special Operations Command, Marine Corps, and international forces. Based in Bozeman, Montana, with a team that is 50% military reservists, guardsmen and veterans, Reveal Technology is dedicated to providing warfighters with mission-critical tools that work offline, under fire, and in real time.

SOURCE Reveal Technology, Inc.