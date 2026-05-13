Reveal Technology Announces Identifi Adoption as Program of Record for USSOCOM Tactical Biometrics

BOZEMAN, Mont., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reveal Technology, Inc., a veteran-founded defense technology company, today announced that its Identifi system has been formally adopted as a Program of Record by U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM)—a major milestone in the modernization of identity intelligence at the tactical edge.

IDENTIFI: MOBILE BIOMETRIC IDENTIFICATION

Built for the realities of modern operations, Identifi enables Special Operations Forces to verify identities and assess threats securely and instantly entirely on-device, without network dependency. The system fuses multiple biometric modalities into a compact, rugged platform designed to perform when and where other technologies cannot.

"This milestone represents years of partnership with Special Operations Forces to deliver technology that works when and where they need it most," said Garrett Smith, CEO of Reveal Technology. "Identifi gives operators the power to make faster, more confident decisions in the field and strengthens the safety of every mission it supports."

Developed hand-in-hand with the SOF user community and the USSOCOM program office, Identifi reflects an operator-first design philosophy: fast to learn, resilient under pressure, and built for the tempo of real-world missions. The system integrates seamlessly into existing Special Operations workflows, delivering the speed, security, and interoperability required for modern identity intelligence operations.

"Becoming a Program of Record validates the trust SOCOM has placed in our team and technology," said Noëlle Tuss, Director of Defense Strategy at Reveal. "Identifi ensures that biometric identification and verification remain accessible, secure, and mission-ready across the spectrum of operations."

Initial fielding is underway, with broader deployment planned in coordination with PEO-TIS throughout FY26.

About Reveal Technology

Reveal Technology is a veteran-founded defense technology company building the ecosystem for autonomy and intelligence at the tactical edge. Founded by former U.S. Marine Corps officers and Stanford technologists, Reveal delivers software and hardware platforms that work when connectivity doesn't—enabling warfighters to make faster, safer, and more informed decisions in contested environments.

Reveal's flagship products, Farsight (geospatial intelligence) and Identifi (mobile biometrics), are deployed across the U.S. Army, Special Operations Command, Marine Corps, and allied forces. Based in Bozeman, Montana, Reveal's team is more than 50 percent veterans and active service members.

SOURCE Reveal Technology, Inc.