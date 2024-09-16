Reveel Adds HIPAA Compliance to Its Data Safeguards

Strongest Possible Security and Privacy Protections Afforded to Medical Data, Enabling Healthcare Organizations to Take Advantage of Leading Parcel Spend Management Platform With Confidence

IRVINE, Calif. and DALLAS, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PARCEL Forum 2024 -- Reveel , the only Shipping Intelligence™ Platform with Parcel Spend Management 2.0 (PSM 2.0) technology, today announced that it has achieved HIPAA compliance.

The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) requires that any companies dealing with personal medical data be compliant with the law's provisions for protecting said data. This covers companies across the shipping and logistics industries as well, as medical records and shipments of medical devices, equipment or prescriptions must be given the strongest security protections possible. Information about these shipments and the recipients must be handled safely and securely in order to protect the privacy of all involved.

"Visibility and accurate information are needed in order to truly establish data-driven decision making and improve overall operations, but that simply cannot come at the expense of privacy and security," said Josh Dunham, co-founder and CEO of Reveel. "With today's news, we here at Reveel are once again affirming our commitment to apply the strongest privacy protections possible to customer data, especially for those companies operating in the medical and healthcare industries."

Compliance with HIPAA regulations means that any medical-related data about organizations and end-user customers within the Reveel Shipping Intelligence Platform will be protected in the strongest possible manner, compliant with the law.

"We recently chose the Reveel Shipping Intelligence platform for our parcel spend management operations and have been incredibly impressed with their platform," said Nate Hill, Chief Executive Officer at Strive Pharmacy. "The introduction of their HIPAA compliance services further demonstrates Reveel's commitment to security and regulatory adherence. Their comprehensive approach, from risk assessment to continuous support, has significantly improved our compliance posture and provided us with unparalleled peace of mind."

For more information on how Reveel's Parcel Shipping Management 2.0 solutions can help your organization, click here .

About Reveel

Reveel is the leading Parcel Shipping Intelligence™ Platform that brings transparency to the parcel shipping market, leveling the playing field, and enabling shippers to optimize their parcel shipping spend. Its unique technology empowers shippers to break free of expensive parcel shipping consultants with an easy-to-use software app that brings transparency to the black box of carrier agreements. With over 17 years of parcel agreement management expertise and over $2B in parcel spend under management, the company's SaaS app provides actionable insights to make smarter business decisions and give shippers peace of mind. Reveel empowers customers to leverage the power of data science to capture significant ROI. For more information, please visit the company's website and follow it on X , LinkedIn and Facebook .

