Reveel and Deposco Collaborate to Bring Real-Time Shipping Data Visibility to Omnichannel and E-commerce Retailers

Real-Time, SKU-Level Shipping Data Helps Shippers Lower Costs and Make More Data Driven Business Decisions

IRVINE, Calif. and ATLANTA, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reveel , the only Shipping Intelligence™ Platform with Parcel Spend Management 2.0 (PSM 2.0) technology, and Deposco , the leading omnichannel supply chain fulfillment solutions provider, announced that retailers can now access parcel shipping data at the SKU level in real time. The direct integration of Deposco's Warehouse Management System (WMS) and Order Management System (OMS) with Reveel's Shipping Intelligence™ Platform puts custom dashboards and new capabilities at parcel shippers' fingertips for the first time.

Retailers now benefit from custom dashboards and unprecedented order matching that enables shippers to instantly see:

Where specific products and SKUs are being sent in real time

What is in each package

What the cost-per-parcel is at any given moment

How orders can be most effectively bundled

Details on where it makes sense for marketing teams to double down on specific geographic areas to increase sales

Previously, such data was only available by matching order and invoice data after the fact.

"Our direct integration with Deposco goes beyond helping shippers better understand the cost-per-package for budgeting and cost control. It enables them to make more informed, data-driven business decisions across channels," said Marc Aliotta, vice president of partnerships at Reveel. "The ability to view and parse shipping data at this level of detail is a game changer for businesses that want to refine their logistics and marketing strategies, and truly impact the bottom line."

The integration was developed with the direct participation of Creativity , the nation's leading provider of supplies for quilt makers. Creativity's goal was to use data to better negotiate terms, conditions and shipping rates with its parcel carriers – which it successfully accomplished after implementing Reveel's Shipping Intelligence Platform. But Chief Operating Officer Keith Washington also wanted to match orders to bundle shipments, and align marketing and sales activities with the consumer behaviors that can be discovered by analyzing real-time shipping data.

"The direct integration of our Deposco warehouse management system and Reveel's platform enabled us to utilize configurable dashboards to see, in any given moment, not only where opportunities lie to further optimize our costs, but also where we can generate greater revenue," said Washington. "As a result, we are able to look at fulfillment operations much more holistically, and target our marketing efforts accordingly."

The Integration of Three Leading Platforms

"Deposco's Bright Warehouse WMS and Bright Order OMS provide the world's leading omnichannel retailers with the visibility, control and operational intelligence they need to optimize their fulfillment operations," adds Aliotta. "They make it easier to fine-tune warehouse processes to increase throughput and order accuracy, and provide real-time insights into omnichannel orders to increase customer satisfaction. With the integration of our platforms, parcel shippers can now act on even more detailed and powerful shipping intelligence."

Deposco's Bright Warehouse enables fulfillment leaders to see inventory levels network-wide, and to automate the management of processes such as barcoding, labeling, cross docking, and returns and materials handling systems – from robotic order picking to conveyor and sortation systems. Bright Warehouse also enables fulfillment operations to shop carrier rates and optimize warehouse operations so brands can fulfill orders faster and more accurately.

The company's Bright Order automated and intelligent order management system and Distributed Order Management (DOM) builds on these capabilities to optimize order routing, sourcing and shipping and select the optimal available inventory to allocate for the customer from DCs, 3PLs, wholesalers, traditional brick-and-mortar, or whatever configuration a retailer has deployed. Retailers can automate processes that govern reserve inventory, drop shipping, online purchase to in-store pickup services, and real-time customer inventory visibility.

"Reveel Shipping Intelligence Platform provides parcel shippers with the deep, actionable intelligence they need to immediately save money and level the playing field with carriers," said Jack Margeson, vice president of alliances at Deposco. "Reveel upends shipping intelligence as we know it by empowering shippers with actionable insights that let them proactively and immediately lower their costs. Our partnership builds on those capabilities to enable the additional top-line results that are only possible when there is SKU-level visibility into every shipment."

Reveel's Shipping Intelligence Platform empowers shippers to see through the unstructured data and litany of constantly changing variables – including new rules on zones and fees – that can dramatically impact what it costs to ship any one parcel. Shippers gain unprecedented visibility and control over costs, service spend and service levels, minimums, average zones, weights, surcharges and other vital factors of shipping success.

With Reveel, brands are able to identify opportunities for savings, work more effectively with carriers, easily compare carrier contracts, identify the most effective carrier service or product for shipments, and optimize their multi-carrier strategies by ensuring that volume thresholds and other imperatives are closely monitored. On average, Reveel's customers see a reduction of total parcel shipping spend of more than 20% in their first year, with many organizations securing even more dramatic savings.

About Reveel

Reveel is the leading Parcel Shipping Intelligence™ Platform that brings transparency to the parcel shipping market, leveling the playing field, and enabling shippers to optimize their parcel shipping spend. Its unique technology empowers shippers to break free of expensive parcel shipping consultants with an easy-to-use software app that brings transparency to the black box of carrier agreements. With over 17 years of parcel agreement management expertise and over $2B in parcel spend under management, the company's SaaS app provides actionable insights to make smarter business decisions and give shippers peace of mind. Reveel empowers customers to leverage the power of data science to capture significant ROI. For more information, please visit the company's website and follow it on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Deposco

Deposco's Bright Suite of omnichannel fulfillment supply chain applications enable fast-growing companies to rapidly scale their WMS warehouse management and order management system operations. Bright Suite helps Deposco customers see what inventory they've got, where it is, and where to position it to fulfill demand when It's Grow Time™. It's the only solution that provides this much actionable insight into both your supply chain and the broader marketplace. Deposco makes supply chain fulfillment simple, fast, and always forward. Visit www.deposco.com .

