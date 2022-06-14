Reveel Announces Contest to Identify the Best Parcel Shipper

The Top Five Shippers Will Receive a Free Subscription to the Professional Edition of Reveel's Shipping Intelligence Platform; All Participants Will Receive All Invoice Audit Credits Uncovered

IRVINE, Calif., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reveel, whose Shipping Intelligence™ Platform enables companies to level the playing field with carriers, today announced a contest to identify the best parcel shipper. Free to enter, entrants will be benchmarked on the vital factors of shipping success.

Participants with the top five scores in the "Who's the Best Shipper" contest will receive a one-year complimentary subscription to the Professional Edition of Reveel's Shipping Intelligence™ Platform – up to a $60,000 value – and will be announced in the Show Edition at the PARCEL Forum '22 , held Oct. 10-12, 2022 in Chicago.

"Corporate leaders now know that shipping acumen is absolutely crucial for business success in a time marked by e-commerce growth and changing consumer expectations for next-day and same-day deliveries," said Josh Dunham, CEO and co-founder of Reveel. "At Reveel, we've been on a mission to empower shippers to secure the best prices, terms and conditions from their carriers since 2006. Now we are bringing much needed transparency to the industry with a platform that delivers actionable insights shippers can use to immediately save money."

Reveel's Shipping Intelligence™ Platform is a Software-as-a-Service-based analytics, contract analysis and negotiation solution that uses advanced data science to provide shipping teams with unprecedented intelligence on their operations, recommends actions in real-time they can use to immediately save money and delivers alerts on events like discount expirations. It also establishes the industry's first performance benchmark – the Reveel Peer Index (RPI) – that lets shippers compare the health of their operation to organizations with a similar shipping profile.

"This contest is a fun and easy way for shippers to learn how they stack up against their peers and to know if they are getting a good deal from their carrier," adds Dunham. "All participants will also be able to take advantage of the invoice auditing capability and receive 100% of the invoice audit credits our platform uncovers, so this is actually a free contest that will save money for many participants."

Participating is easy. Contestants only need to visit reveelshipping.com to enter and then:

Sign up for the free version of Reveel's Shipping Intelligence Platform;

Connect their carrier data; and

See their RPI score.

The vital factors of shipping success that contestants will be judged on using advanced data science include shipping spend, surcharge spend, weight and dimension, minimums, average costs per shipment, and zones. Only the identity of the five highest RPI scores will be announced. Contestants are also free to continue using the free version of Reveel's Shipping Intelligence™ Platform for as long as they desire.

U.S. Businesses Face Unprecedented Shipping Cost Increases:

Shippers today face an increasingly volatile landscape. Last year, FedEx and UPS – the two largest U.S. carriers – unveiled numerous new surcharges, fees, and rules covering everything from parcel dimensions to zones that can dramatically impact shipping costs.

Neither company included these in the 5.9% general rate increase both carriers introduced for 2022. As a result it is nearly impossible for shippers to decipher the complex web of variables that ultimately determine total shipping spend without using advanced data science.

Simultaneously, both carriers achieved historic revenue gains, primarily because of price increases that are being levied on customers separate from the carriers' general rate card increases. FedEx, for example, recently changed the tables it uses to calculate fuel surcharges – a move that increased revenue by an additional 1.75% beyond the fuel surcharges the company already instituted since the war in Ukraine began.

"The carriers have shown over the past year that nothing is off limits when it comes to increasing their profits," said Dunham. "UPS achieved record-breaking financial performance last year and achieved its single highest quarterly profit ever in Q4 2021, while FedEx achieved its highest operating income ever this past December. Most importantly, we're seeing both companies dramatically increase their revenue-per-piece or RPP. Shippers and businesses that don't want to absorb these price increases or pass them onto consumers must negotiate. It's never been more important."

Notably, last year , Reveel's data scientists created a model that combined the numerous new surcharges, fees, and rules each carrier introduced last year and combined them with the 5.9% general rate increase unveiled for 2022. They then ran it against millions of orders Reveel's clients made the year before to learn how much more U.S. businesses will really pay for shipping this year. Findings included:

Less than 3% of shippers will see their costs increase by 5.9 % or less;

The average increase for businesses that ship with FedEx is 12.86%, not 5.9%;

Companies that use FedEx Ground Economy will see their costs increase 26%; and

The average increase for businesses that ship with UPS will be 10.25%, not 5.9%.

About Reveel

Reveel is the leading Shipping Intelligence™ Platform that enables companies to level the playing field with FedEx and UPS. With over 15 years of parcel agreement management expertise and $200M+ in savings for our clients, we provide actionable insights to make smarter business decisions and give you peace of mind. Leverage the power of data science and peer comparison data to capture significant ROI and improve your competitive advantage. For more information, visit our website here , or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn or Facebook .

