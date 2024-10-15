Reveel Empowers Parcel Shippers with Powerful New Analytics Hub

Analytics Hub delivers unprecedented shipping intelligence; shippers can instantaneously drill down into complex data for real-time decision making

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reveel , the only Shipping Intelligence™ Platform with Parcel Spend Management 2.0 (PSM 2.0) technology, today announced the upcoming launch of Analytics Hub, a fully embedded business intelligence (BI) environment that features powerful drill-down analytics. With Analytics Hub, parcel shippers can immediately parse even the most complex shipping data to make strategic business decisions in real-time that lower costs and strengthen parcel shipping and fulfillment operations.

"When we introduced Reveel's Shipping Intelligence™ Platform it brought transparency to the parcel sector, enabled shippers to level the playing field with carriers, and made it possible to lower shipping costs with data-driven decision making previously unavailable to even the most advanced parcel consulting firms," said Josh Dunham, co-founder and CEO of Reveel. "With Analytics Hub, we are taking things to the next level by enabling shippers to instantaneously drill down into their shipping data with more powerful analytics, and manipulate intuitive dashboards to optimize even the most complex multi-carrier environments, all in one place."

Traditional Business Intelligence Tools Fall Short:

Although BI solutions and the data-driven decision making they enable are ubiquitous across industries today, prior to the introduction of Reveel's platform parcel shipping data remained an outlier despite its impact on the revenue of organizations that sell online or quickly move supplies. With no standardized data across carriers, each parcel shipment is an ad hoc event shaped by a complex web of constantly changing variables on everything from zones, surcharges, package dimensions and rules.

Traditional BI platforms were and remain unable to effectively analyze such complex unstructured data or account for the variability inherent in the dynamic pricing structures that govern not only carriers' service levels, but also packages of different sizes and weights. Even the most basic data included in parcel invoices varies greatly from carrier to carrier, making shipping data undecipherable for most BI solutions.

Empowering Shippers to Proactively Manage Shipping Costs and Operations:

Using advanced data science and AI, Reveel's platform – now used by shippers at hundreds of leading brands – upended this dynamic by providing shippers with actionable insights they can use to immediately save money. The platform also makes it easy to pose "what-if" scenarios, quickly run advanced models to see how different approaches impact shipping costs, and proactively address issues that historically would only be discovered after reviewing carriers' invoices.

"Before our platform, shippers might not learn a new surcharge caused them to ship an entire product line at a loss," added Dunham. "The addition of Analytics Hub reflects our ongoing efforts to strengthen our platform and gives shippers even more control over their own destiny by proactively lowering their costs and providing the transparency to make operational decisions with a keen understanding of everything that's happening in their shipping operation right now."

Some of the enhancements and capabilities shippers will find in the new Analytics Hub within Reveel's Shipping Intelligence™ Platform include:

Even more powerful machine learning and AI: With Analytics Hub it has never been easier to identify cost saving opportunities, evaluate shipping operations for money-saving improvements and immediately detect shipping outliers – for example when the cost of shipments of a specific product or to a particular zone unexpectedly changes because of new rules.

With Analytics Hub it has never been easier to identify cost saving opportunities, evaluate shipping operations for money-saving improvements and immediately detect shipping outliers – for example when the cost of shipments of a specific product or to a particular zone unexpectedly changes because of new rules. A robust integration layer: Shippers can now expand their carrier billing data and all information in Reveel's Shipping Intelligence™ Platform to include sales order, warehouse, and operational budget data – integration that lets shippers and operational leaders better align on decisions that drive bottom and top-line results.

Shippers can now expand their carrier billing data and all information in Reveel's Shipping Intelligence™ Platform to include sales order, warehouse, and operational budget data – integration that lets shippers and operational leaders better align on decisions that drive bottom and top-line results. Best in class dashboards and visuals: Highly-intuitive dashboards are purpose built and customizable to provide shippers with the real-time gauges they need to best manage their parcel spend and transportation operations, and monitor relevant metrics. Extensive configuration options let shippers modify any visual to suit their business-specific needs and use cases.

Highly-intuitive dashboards are purpose built and customizable to provide shippers with the real-time gauges they need to best manage their parcel spend and transportation operations, and monitor relevant metrics. Extensive configuration options let shippers modify any visual to suit their business-specific needs and use cases. Cross functional user profiles let operational teams apply shipping intelligence enterprise-wide: Analytics Hub puts real-time shipping intelligence to use across functional teams, among them those for finance, warehouse and distribution centers, operational leadership, management for brick-and-mortar stores, e-commerce operations, marketing, and sales.

Analytics Hub puts real-time shipping intelligence to use across functional teams, among them those for finance, warehouse and distribution centers, operational leadership, management for brick-and-mortar stores, e-commerce operations, marketing, and sales. Deep, shipment-level research in seconds: Users can immediately drill all the way down to a specific shipment in just a few clicks without ever leaving the analytics hub.

Beta customers had this to say about Analytics Hub:

"BI has been 'next level' - the speed is incredible. Gives us ability to drill down to the seller level."

"You continue to enhance BI in meaningful ways - keep it up."

"BI reporting tool gives us custom reports and visibility, exec dashboard, and GL coding."

"You're way ahead of the curve on the technology."

"Providing actionable data in a configurable way... you guys listen, take it in and build it for us."

Reveel will officially launch Analytics Hub with a webinar on October 30th, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. EDT. Interested shippers, supply chain, fulfillment, warehouse and operational leaders can register to attend here.

About Reveel

Reveel is the leading Parcel Shipping Intelligence™ Platform that brings transparency to the parcel shipping market, leveling the playing field, and enabling shippers to optimize their parcel shipping spend. Its unique technology empowers shippers to break free of expensive parcel shipping consultants with an easy-to-use software app that brings transparency to the black box of carrier agreements. With over 17 years of parcel agreement management expertise and over $2B in parcel spend under management, the company's SaaS app provides actionable insights to make smarter business decisions and give shippers peace of mind. Reveel empowers customers to leverage the power of data science to capture significant ROI. For more information, please visit the company's website and follow it on X , LinkedIn and Facebook .

