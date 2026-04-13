Reveel Launches Reveel IQ, Bringing AI-Powered Shipping Intelligence to Every Transportation Decision

New Solution Delivers Instant, Package-Level Answers, Decision-Ready Insights and

Context Without Dashboards, Spreadsheets, Or Manual Analysis

IRVINE, Calif., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reveel™, the only Shipping Intelligence™ Platform with Parcel Spend Management 2.0 (PSM 2.0) technology, today announced the launch of Reveel IQ, a new AI-powered solution engineered to transform how organizations understand and manage shipping spend. Purpose-built for the complexities of carrier shipping data, Reveel IQ goes beyond traditional analytics and generic AI tools to deliver instant, explainable answers backed by package-level detail.

Reveel IQ enables teams across finance, transportation, and operations to ask shipping questions in plain English, and receive clear, validated answers, complete with visualizations, cost drivers, and supporting calculations in mere seconds. Users instantaneously see the thinking and context behind each response, insight and conclusion.

"Most AI tools today are little more than chat interfaces layered on top of general-purpose databases," said Josh Dunham, CEO and co-founder of Reveel. "Reveel IQ is fundamentally different. It's built specifically for shipping, grounded in real shipment and invoice data, and designed to deliver answers you can trust and act on. With it, we give every organization access to an AI analyst that understands their business and their data, and can instantly help them make better-informed decisions."

Moving Beyond Dashboards and Generic AI Solutions

As the shipping industry grows even more complex due to volatile carrier pricing, evolving surcharges increasingly enacted with little or no warning, and margin pressures, omnichannel retailers, e-commerce companies and other businesses that depend on shipping performance find themselves struggling to extract timely, actionable insights from their data. Traditional approaches often require manual reporting, SQL queries, or reliance on analysts, slowing decision-making.

Reveel IQ eliminates these barriers by providing natural language access to shipping intelligence with an AI solution that understands the nuances and specifics of shipping. Users can move seamlessly from high-level trends to individual shipment details without building reports or even navigating dashboards.

Unlike generic AI chatbots that are not designed to know the difference between a wide array of shipping factors, from fuel surcharge bands to dimensional weight divisors, Reveel IQ is built with deep domain expertise and contextual awareness of each customer's shipping profile. It understands the nuances of carrier billing and cost structures enabling it to deliver more accurate, relevant, and actionable insights.

Answers That Explain, Model, and Guide Decisions

Powered by package-level and SKU-level shipment and invoice data, Reveel IQ doesn't just summarize what happened; it explains why it happened, and gives concrete actions to take.

Every response includes a transparent breakdown of cost drivers. Users can explore scenarios, validate results, and confidently bring insights into operational and financial decision-making with unprecedented speed and ease. In addition to answering questions, Reveel IQ produces decision-ready outputs, including visualizations, impact analyses, and recommended next steps, all without ever requiring an analyst to manually build a report.

Built for Every Stakeholder

Reveel IQ is designed to serve users across the organization, adapting its responses based on role and level of expertise:

Finance teams gain instant cost visibility, variance explanations, and forecasting support;

gain instant cost visibility, variance explanations, and forecasting support; Transportation and supply chain leaders can perform root-cause analysis and optimize carrier and service strategies; and

can perform root-cause analysis and optimize carrier and service strategies; and Operations teams can identify exception drivers, packaging issues, and execution inconsistencies.

By delivering insights in plain language, Reveel IQ makes advanced shipping intelligence accessible to every stakeholder in an organization, while still enabling the depth required for detailed analysis.

From Data to Decisions in Seconds

With Reveel IQ, organizations can compress the time between question and decision to just seconds. With no waiting on reports and greater ease than what is possible with even the most intuitive dashboards, users get immediate, verifiable answers grounded in their own data.

"The Reveel Shipping Intelligence platform upended shipping and fulfillment by providing a powerful alternative to time-consuming spreadsheet and invoice analysis that put powerful modeling and simulation, auditing and analytics capabilities at shippers' fingertips," added Dunham. "Our Parcel Spend Management 2.0 technology took those innovations to the next level and enabled shippers, operations and financial leaders to proactively act on the business insights in their shipping data. Reveel IQ marks the next chapter and brings data and intelligence together with even greater speed and ease – all while providing the context and explainability teams need to move faster and operate with even greater confidence."

Reveel IQ is available now. To learn more or request a demo, please visit: https://reveelgroup.com/get-a-demo/.

About Reveel

Reveel is the leading Shipping Intelligence™ platform, revolutionizing the way businesses manage their shipping expenses and navigate the complexities of modern logistics. Through its advanced Parcel Spend Management (PSM) 2.0 technology, the company empowers shippers with real-time visibility, actionable insights, and enhanced control over shipping costs and carrier performance. With over $8 billion in parcel spend under management, Reveel combines more than 18 years of agreement management expertise with cutting-edge solutions to foster a culture of innovation across the parcel shipping industry. From optimizing carrier contracts to automating complex processes and driving data-driven decisions, Reveel sets the standard for transparency, efficiency and ease of use, while providing the flexibility and scalability needed for future growth. For more information, please visit the company's website and follow it on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Jeff Drew

Guyer Group for Reveel

P: 617.233.5109

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Reveel