Reveel Vice President of Carrier Strategy Mark Taylor Named 2026 "Pro to Know" by Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Taylor Recognized as a "Leader in Excellence"

IRVINE, Calif., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reveel™, the only Shipping Intelligence™ Platform bringing visibility and analytics to all modes of transportation in a single application, today announced that Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, named the company's Vice President of Carrier Strategy, Mark Taylor, as a 2026 "Pro to Know." Mark was recognized in the "Leaders in Excellence" category.

The annual award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage the supply chain for competitive advantage.

Mark has more than two decades of experience across the parcel shipping ecosystem, including leadership roles with carriers, shippers and consulting organizations. At Reveel, he leads the company's carrier strategy initiatives, guiding enterprise-level decisions around carrier networks, pricing strategies and shipping performance optimization. He also oversees a strategic advisory team and works cross-functionally with product, analytics and sales teams to ensure that customer insights directly shape the company's platform innovations and carrier strategy offerings.

"This recognition reflects the incredible work happening across the entire Reveel team and the customers we collaborate with every day," said Taylor. "Parcel shipping is among the fastest growing segments of transportation, and is structurally important especially in the final mile and e-commerce segments. Organizations need better data, better visibility and better strategies to manage costs and performance. I'm proud to be part of a team focused on helping shippers turn data into meaningful actions."

At Reveel, Mark is currently focused on expanding the company's strategic advisory capabilities and helping customers navigate increasingly complex parcel shipping environments. Over the past year, he has helped shape product innovation initiatives that incorporate emerging technologies such as modeling and simulation and AI to deliver deeper shipping intelligence and actionable insights for enterprise shippers.

"Mark's experience across every side of the parcel ecosystem — from carrier operations to shipper strategy and consulting — gives him a uniquely valuable perspective," added Josh Dunham, co-founder and CEO of Reveel. "He understands the challenges our customers face because he has helped solve them throughout his career. This recognition is well deserved and reflects the impact he continues to have with our customers — and in the broader parcel shipping industry."

"When it comes to overcoming supply chain disruption, this year's pack of supply chain leaders left no stone unturned," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive and co-founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum. "From AI implementation and warehouse automation to last-mile accuracy and returns management, they innovated, developed and executed on all cylinders, providing solutions, technologies and processes that move product from Point A to Point B in a way that almost seems seamless. And every year, I am honored to celebrate these supply chain professionals."

Reveel is a leading provider of solutions designed to help organizations better manage parcel shipping costs and performance. Through its advanced Shipping Intelligence Platform, the company gives shippers real-time visibility into carrier pricing, fees and service performance, enabling them to identify savings opportunities, optimize carrier agreements and make more informed logistics decisions. Reveel recently added All Modes, a modern freight audit and payment (FAP) solution built to give shippers real-time visibility, analytics, and control across every transportation mode. Read more about that here.

Go to https://sdce.me/h6ychkwi to view the full list of this year's award winners, and visit https://www.SDCExec.com/awards to learn more about other Supply & Demand Chain Executive awards.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and its sister publication, Food Logistics, also operate SCN Summit and the Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets.

About Reveel

Reveel is the leading Shipping Intelligence™ Platform that enables companies to level the playing field with their carriers across all modes of transportation. With over two decades of parcel spend management expertise and over $8 billion in spend under management, the company provides real-time actionable insights to empower customers to make smarter business decisions and have peace of mind. With the Reveel Shipping Intelligence Platform, backed by guidance from industry experts, shippers leverage the power of unified shipping data analyzed with AI, machine learning, and data science to capture significant ROI and improve their competitive advantage. For more information, please visit the company's website and follow it on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Jeff Drew

Guyer Group for Reveel

P: 617.233.5109

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Reveel