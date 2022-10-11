Reveel's CEO to Present Session on the Top Five Reasons for Shippers to Actively Manage Their Carrier Agreements

Dunham will demonstrate ways to avoid hidden costs buried in shipping contracts, reasons shippers pay more than they should, and why it's imperative not to "set it and forget it"

IRVINE, Calif. and the 2022 PARCEL Forum, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- the 2022 PARCEL Forum -- Reveel , whose Shipping Intelligence™ Platform enables companies to level the playing field with carriers, today announced that that Josh Dunham , CEO and co-founder of Reveel, will present a session at the PARCEL Forum '22. In the session, Dunham will provide attendees with an overview of the critical actions shippers should take between negotiations with their carriers to reduce their costs.

"In the face of unprecedented rate increases, numerous new surcharges and an ever-increasing litany of hidden costs in the form of new rules, it has never been more important for shippers to actively manage their carrier agreements," said Dunham. "In this session I will share why shippers can't 'set it and forget it' after securing a new shipping contract. My hope is that attendees will take away information they can use to eliminate hidden and unnecessary costs in their own shipping operations."

Held October 10-12, 2022, at the Hyatt Regency O'Hare in Chicago, PARCEL Forum is the essential event for shipping professionals that serve the e-commerce and business-to-business sectors. As in the past, this year's conference will also host the fall meetings of both the Package Shippers Association and the International Mailers Advisory Group.

Details on Dunham's session include:

Top 5 Reasons to Actively Manage Your Carrier Agreement – Tuesday, October 11 from 9:00 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. Central Time : Dunham will demonstrate and detail how shipping contracts typically degrade after being signed, ways to avoid hidden costs buried within them – including terms that expire before the contract – and proven best practices to ensure that agreements with carriers enable shipping operations to be more agile. He will also discuss the top five ways and reasons businesses typically spend more on their parcel shipping than they should and why it's imperative that shippers avoid the temptation to "set it and forget it" after finalizing their agreements with carriers.

Attendees are also invited to visit Reveel at Booth 526 to learn how the industry's first Shipping Intelligence™ Platform can help them uncover unnecessary shipping outlays, identify opportunities for potential improvement and receive actionable insights they can use to save money in real-time. Reveel also empowers shippers to compare their shipping operation to peers with a similar shipping profile. The Reveel Peer Index or RPI is the first industry benchmark for parcel shipping performance.

