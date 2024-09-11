Reveel's Panel with Retail Industry Leaders at PARCEL Forum '24 to Explore How Shippers are Optimizing Parcel Shipping Operations

Reveel and Customers Boot Barn, The GOAT Group, and Creativity INC will share how prescriptive analytics and other advanced tools and strategies drive results

IRVINE, Calif. and DALLAS, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reveel , the only Shipping Intelligence™ Platform with Parcel Spend Management 2.0 (PSM 2.0) technology, today invited shippers and other logistics industry experts bound for PARCEL Forum '24 to attend its session with leaders from Boot Barn, GOAT Group, and Creativity INC – customers who are redefining the role of parcel shipping operations and optimizing their organizations with advanced prescriptive analytics, modeling and simulation, statistical analysis and real-time insights that lower costs and drive bottom and top-line results.

Now in its 22nd year, PARCEL Forum's top-rated conference program provides parcel shippers with real-world insights they can use to ship more packages, more efficiently and more cost effectively. This year's conference will take place September 16-18, 2024 at the Gaylord Texan Resort in Dallas, Texas.

Alec Greene, director of client experience at Reveel, will participate in the panel "Transforming Data Into Decisions: Predictive vs. Prescriptive Analytics," with Melanie Kirk, director of e-commerce operations at Boot Barn , Jennifer Mitchell, senior global logistics manager at GOAT Group , and Keith Washington, chief operating officer of Creativity INC .

"Although carriers' published shipping rate increases represented a compound increase of 20% over the past three years, when combined with the numerous new rules, surcharges and other fees not included on rate cards they amounted to a 30% cost increase for most shippers – yet another indication of the complexity of shipping invoice data and its limited value when forecasting costs and performance," said Greene. "Our session will explore how leaders from three retail industry stalwarts are using prescriptive analytics, modeling and simulation, statistical analysis and the actionable, real-time insights parcel shippers now have to address this reality, optimize their operations, provide valuable operational intelligence and lower costs."

Attendees will also learn the difference between predictive analytics and prescriptive analytics, as well as how prescriptive technologies empower decision making. In addition, the presentation will also include a discussion of available resources – including an overview of relevant skills, processes and tools – and an interactive question and answer period. Details include:

What : " Transforming Data Into Decisions: Predictive vs. Prescriptive Analytics ,"

Panel 602



Who : Alec Green, director of client experience at Reveel

Melanie Kirk, director of e-commerce operations at Boot Barn

Jennifer Mitchell, senior logistics manager at GOAT Group

Keith Washington, chief operations officer at Creativity INC



When : Tuesday, September 17, 2024 from 9:50 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. CDT



Where : PARCEL Forum, The Gaylord Texan Resort



Why : Governed by a complex web of constantly changing factors, including

shipping rates, rules, zones, fees and surcharges, each parcel shipment

is typically a unique event – a reality that adds significant complexity to

parcel shipping data and which historically limited shippers' efforts to gain

visibility and control over their data. Innovations in data science, including

advanced prescriptive analytics and innovative modeling and simulation

technologies have upended this dynamic – empowering shippers in the

retail industry to project costs and realize efficiencies with greater control

and certainty than ever before.

Attendees of PARCEL Forum '24 are also invited to visit the Reveel booth, 723

About Reveel

Reveel is the leading Parcel Shipping Intelligence™ Platform that brings transparency to the parcel shipping market, leveling the playing field, and enabling shippers to optimize their parcel shipping spend. Its unique technology empowers shippers to break free of expensive parcel shipping consultants with an easy-to-use software app that brings transparency to the black box of carrier agreements. With over 17 years of parcel agreement management expertise and over $2B in parcel spend under management, the company's SaaS app provides actionable insights to make smarter business decisions and give shippers peace of mind. Reveel empowers customers to leverage the power of data science to capture significant ROI. For more information, please visit the company's website and follow it on X , LinkedIn and Facebook .

