Reveel's Shipping Intelligence Platform Wins 2022 BIG Innovation Award

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reveel , whose Shipping Intelligence™ Platform enables companies to level the playing field with carriers, announced today that it has been named a winner in the 2022 BIG Innovation Awards , presented by the Business Intelligence Group.

The company was recognized for its innovative Shipping Intelligence Platform, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based analytics, agreement management, negotiation and benchmarking solution that eliminates the complexity and confusion around complex parcel shipping carrier agreements. The platform is designed to deliver the data and information shippers need to attain the best rates and terms, ensuring they're always receiving the most beneficial parcel shipping rates possible.

"We're thrilled to be recognized as one of the leading innovative technologies of the year," said Josh Dunham, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Reveel. "This award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team in developing a game-changing solution that can finally help businesses that rely on managing their shipping expenses to level the playing field with carriers such as FedEx and UPS."

Reveel's Shipping Intelligence Platform monitors contracts and alerts users to discount expirations or changes in revenue tiers. The Platform utilizes advanced data science and analytics to identify and recommend cost reduction opportunities, enables a continuous improvement process to optimize parcel shipping spend, and establishes a first-in-the industry program - the Reveel Peer Index - to benchmark shippers' overall shipping health against their peers.

"Innovation is driving growth in the global economy," said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring Reveel as they are one of the organizations leading this charge and helping humanity progress."

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions. For the full list of 2022 award winners, please visit: https://www.bintelligence.com/blog/2022/1/11/13-executives-56-companies-and-81-products-win-2022-big-innovation-award .

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About Reveel

Reveel is the leading Shipping Intelligence™ Platform that enables companies to level the playing field with FedEx and UPS. With over 15 years of parcel agreement management expertise and $200M+ in savings for our clients, we provide actionable insights to make smarter business decisions and give you peace of mind. Leverage the power of data science and peer comparison data to capture significant ROI and improve your competitive advantage. For more information, visit our website here , or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn or Facebook .

