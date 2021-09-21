Revelation Partners Expands Team with New Appointments Dr. Doug Fisher, Partner and Liz Staley, Chief Compliance Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Revelation Partners, a healthcare investment firm that provides flexible capital solutions, announced today it is expanding its team with the appointments of Dr. Doug Fisher, as Partner and Liz Staley, as Chief Compliance Officer. With over $900 million of capital under management, a rapidly growing investment portfolio, and $350 million of new capital to invest, these additions to the team will both expand the firm's technical expertise and strengthen the firm's foundation.

Both Dr. Fisher and Ms. Staley have been integral members of the team. In Dr. Fisher's case, he has long standing relationships with each of the Managing Partners and has served the firm as a Venture Partner for more than a year. As for Ms. Staley, she has managed Revelation Partners' compliance program since September 2014 through her prior roles at Leerink Capital Partners and Silicon Valley Bank. With these appointments, Revelation Partners will continue to create customized solutions, which provide liquidity, align shareholders, and support the growth of privately held healthcare companies.

"Doug and Liz have already distinguished themselves as exemplary members of the Revelation Partners team, and we're thrilled to leverage their extensive experience to continue expanding our team and accelerating our unique investment model during this exciting time in healthcare investments," said Scott Halsted, Founder and Managing Partner at Revelation Partners.

Dr. Fisher brings a wealth of healthcare investment experience to Revelation Partners. Prior to joining the firm, he spent 15 years at New Leaf Ventures and InterWest Partners focusing on biopharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics investments. He received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics with honors and distinction, and a Bachelor of Science in Biology with distinction from Stanford, where he graduated Phi Beta Kappa. Dr. Fisher earned a medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and received an MBA from Wharton, where he graduated with honors as a Siebel Scholar and Palmer Scholar.

As the firm's newly appointed Chief Compliance Officer, Revelation Partners will bring "in-house" the compliance program services Ms. Staley has provided the firm since 2014 through her prior employers. Ms. Staley has over 20 years of financial services experience with more than 16 years in a compliance role. Prior to joining Leerink, Ms. Staley's roles included: Senior Compliance Officer at Hermes Fund Managers, Compliance Officer at Summit Partners, Fund Administrator at Summit Partners, and Portfolio Assistant at Eaton Vance Management. Ms. Staley holds a B.S. in Business Administration from Emmanuel College and holds the Investment Adviser Certified Compliance Professional (IACCP®) designation.

