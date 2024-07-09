Revelation Pharma Announces Bi-coastal Expansion with Acquisitions of Taylors Pharmacy and Key Compounding

Accelerated strategic growth strengthens the company's powerful nationwide network to provide more services to a wider base of patients and providers

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Revelation Pharma, a national network of 503A and 503B compounding pharmacies dedicated to providing "industry best" patient care and solutions, today announced it has acquired Taylors Pharmacy, a thriving nationwide independent pharmacy based in Florida and licensed in over 41 states, and Washington-based Key Compounding Pharmacy, a staple in and around its Federal Way location.

Revelation Pharma

These strategic acquisitions mark the company's continued growth across the nation, coast to coast, in its quest to expand the availability of its unique compounding products and services to both patients and providers. Revelation Pharma will take over full operations of both pharmacies.

"At Revelation Pharma, we aim to touch as many lives as possible through our vast range of compounding services," said Shawn Hodges, CEO of Revelation Pharma. "With the addition of Taylors Pharmacy and Key Compounding Pharmacy to the Revelation Pharma compounding network, we will further enhance that goal. We look forward to supporting both pharmacies in their dedication to their patients."

Founded in 1948 as a neighborhood pharmacy, Taylors Pharmacy offers a variety of compounding services, including veterinary compounding, zoo and aquatic, human compounding, wholesale, traditional retail and long-term care. Over the years, Taylors Pharmacy has significantly expanded its nationwide footprint, now delivering its unique services to a base of hundreds of thousands of nationwide patients and healthcare prescribers.

"As a pharmacy of humble beginnings, expanding our services and reaching more patients has been so fulfilling for us every step of the way," said Allen Deaver, Founder of Taylors Pharmacy. "Becoming a part of the Revelation Pharma network helps us continue down that path, and we're thrilled for the opportunity."

Key Compounding Pharmacy serves a vast number of patients and providers and empowers others to make informed, alternative choices for improved health and wellness through personalized medicine. The pharmacy's pharmacists have the expertise to compound prescriptions requiring specialized ingredients, with a state-of-the-art lab home to sophisticated equipment not available in most pharmacies.

"To join the Revelation Pharma national network of compounding pharmacies is a big step for us, especially as we look to the future in how we support our patients who have come to rely on us over the years," said HeeJoo Park, owner of Key Compounding Pharmacy. "We're excited for what's to come by this addition to the Key Compounding Pharmacy story."

About Revelation Pharma

Revelation Pharma is a national network of 503A and 503B compounding pharmacies providing innovative, quality and personalized pharmaceutical preparations, products, and services through "industry best" patient care and solutions for customers. The company serves tens of thousands of prescribers and hundreds of thousands of patients nationwide each year. With a geographic footprint in all 50 states and the virtual telemedicine realm, Revelation has a reach to service patients and healthcare providers nationwide, thereby further increasing patient access to the highest quality compounded medications. Revelation Pharma's therapeutic scope spans several areas of medicine including Women's Health, Men's Health, Dermatology and Cosmeceuticals, Anti-Infective, IV/IM Nutrition, Weight Management, Animal Health (for veterinary field), Ophthalmic/Eye Care, Allergy Immunotherapy and Functional Medicine. To learn more, visit our website, and follow us on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.

