Revelation Pharma Launches Revelation Animal Health: A Nationwide Leader in Animal Health Compounding

Revolutionizing Veterinary Care with Custom-Compounded Solutions for Companion Animals, Exotics, Aquariums, Zoos, and More

ATLANTA, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Revelation Pharma , a leading national network of 503A and 503B compounding pharmacies, today announced its new animal-focused division, Revelation Animal Health , a dedicated arm focused on serving the unique health needs of animals across the nation.

Revelation Animal Health will fill a critical gap in the animal health market by providing custom-compounded medications tailored to each animal's specific needs. From companion pets to exotic animals in zoos and aquariums, it will support animals big and small with unmatched expertise.

"By maintaining the personalized care and community focus of a small pharmacy, plus offering the multi-state coverage, fast turnaround times, and broad product access of a larger organization, we can support veterinarians and their patients on a larger scale." said Director of Business Development Kristin Berretta , MS, PharmD, "Revelation Animal Health is about delivering the tailored solutions veterinarians trust, with the scale and efficiency they need to provide exceptional care for their patients."

Revelation Animal Health is designed to meet the unique needs of animals across the country. Kristin Berretta and her team have decades of combined animal health expertise, with extensive knowledge and experience servicing veterinary offices, zoos, aquariums, and many more specialized practices. With main pharmacy hubs on both coasts and an ever-growing network of pharmacies, Revelation Animal Health is able to partner with veterinarians nationwide.

"We are thrilled to announce this new division of Revelation Pharma that will create additional options to serve our animal patients not just at home, but also in zoos, aquariums, and rescues," said Eric Doherty , Vice President. "Revelation is dedicated to excellence; we're excited to extend that dedication to our animal friends."

Revelation Animal Health is excited to continue making innovations in animal health compounding thanks to their team of clinical experts. As the division grows, the focus will continue to be around compounding. Each new pharmacy that joins Revelation Animal Health's nationwide network will contribute to the specialized needs of each individual animal. Expansive plans for the future include animal dietary supplements, nationwide availability of wholesale items through Revelation Wholesale , and expert clinical consulting from anywhere in the country.

"This is only the beginning." continued Eric Doherty, "With innovation, quality and commitment, we look to grow Revelation Animal Health into one of the nation's leading Animal Health compounding pharmacy networks. As an addition to Revelation Pharma, we are now able to serve the needs of the entire family."

Revelation Animal Health will make its debut at the upcoming VMX Conference , Booth #2945, to connect with industry leaders and veterinarians, showcasing the company's mission to revolutionize animal health compounding.

"Revelation Animal Health presents an opportunity to further the values and quality care of the Revelation Pharma network by expanding our offerings to the entire family, human and animal alike," said Shawn Hodges , CEO of Revelation Pharma. "We are excited to be able to fill the need for top quality, customized compounding for animals across the country."

About Revelation Pharma:

Revelation Pharma is a national network of 503A and 503B compounding pharmacies providing innovative, quality, and personalized pharmaceutical preparations and services through "industry best" patient care. With a footprint in all 50 states, as well as business focus in virtual telemedicine, Revelation Pharma has the reach to serve patients and healthcare providers nationwide with a therapeutic scope that spans several areas of medicine including Women's Health, Men's Health, Dermatology and Cosmeceuticals, Anti-Infective, IV/IM Nutrition, Weight Management, Animal Health, Ophthalmic/Eye Care, Allergy/Immunotherapy, Functional Medicine, and more.

