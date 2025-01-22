Revelation Pharma Strengthens Its Nationwide Presence in ENT and Animal Health with Acquisition of Cascade Specialty Pharmacy

Addition expands national network of compounding pharmacies in the west and northwest, including California

ATLANTA, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Revelation Pharma, a leading national network of 503A and 503B compounding pharmacies, today announced its acquisition of Washington-based Cascade Specialty Pharmacy. Cascade Specialty Pharmacy brings a robust legacy of excellence in ENT and Animal Health compounding to Revelation Pharma's growing portfolio.

"We pride ourselves on cultivating a compounding pharmacy network built upon a standard of excellence unparalleled to any other," said Shawn Hodges, CEO of Revelation Pharma. "With this acquisition, our dedication to excellence is further demonstrated. Cascade Specialty Pharmacy is as firmly committed to the compounding profession as the Revelation Pharma team."

Cascade Specialty Pharmacy will continue to operate in its current location, with existing customers now having new options for fulfillment that will help extend offerings and expedite delivery. The pharmacy's full therapeutic lines of focus will be maintained, focusing on Cascade's Ear, Nose, and Throat offerings, which feature pre-mixed liquid solutions and CSalts, among many others. These medicated salt packets contain pH-balanced salt and steroids mixed with distilled water to irrigate sinuses easily. Thanks to the user-friendly dosing and packaging, using CSalts is more convenient for patients than pulling apart unlabelled capsules.

Cascade Specialty Pharmacy's former owner, Brandon Knott, said of the acquisition, "Advancing the mission of Cascade Specialty Pharmacy requires more resources and expertise than I could provide alone. Revelation Pharma's vision and capabilities align perfectly with our goals, and I am confident they will help Cascade reach new heights."

Knott will remain actively involved with Cascade, collaborating with the Revelation Pharma team as an ENT Allergy Product Specialist to expand and enhance the services provided by the entire network of pharmacies to serve their communities across the country better.

"Joining forces with Revelation Pharma allows us to utilize their national reach while continuing to uphold the exceptional service and care our customers expect," said Angela Williams, Pharmacist In Charge at Cascade Specialty Pharmacy. "We are excited about the shared vision for growth and innovation in the compounding industry."

About Revelation Pharma

Revelation Pharma is a national network of 503A and 503B compounding pharmacies providing innovative, quality, and personalized pharmaceutical preparations and services through "industry best" patient care. With a footprint in all 50 states as well as virtual telemedicine, Revelation Pharma has the reach to serve patients and healthcare providers nationwide with a therapeutic scope that spans several areas of medicine, including Women's Health, Men's Health, Dermatology and Cosmeceuticals, Anti-Infective, IV/IM Nutrition, Weight Management, Animal Health, Ophthalmic/Eye Care, Allergy/Immunotherapy, Functional Medicine, and more.

About Cascade Specialty Pharmacy

Cascade Specialty Pharmacy is located in Poulsbo, Washington, and is licensed for shipping to 13 states, including California. Known for its high-quality sinus preparations, Cascade has been actively serving patients and providers in their community since 1977.

