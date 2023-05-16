Reveleer Announces Acquisition of MDPortals to Enhance its Comprehensive Risk Adjustment Technology with Real-Time Access to Clinical and Claims Data

Strengthened capabilities allow payers and providers to gain a holistic view of member health at the point of care

GLENDALE, Calif., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reveleer, a healthcare technology company using natural language processing (NLP) and artificial intelligence (AI) to empower data-driven healthcare for health plans and risk-bearing providers, announced today it acquired MDPortals, a best-in-class prospective risk adjustment platform. This acquisition augments Reveleer's retrospective and prospective risk adjustment solution by allowing payers and risk-bearing providers to close care gaps at the point of care while accurately and efficiently reflecting the true Risk Adjustment Factor (RAF) score for members.

"Leveraging our AI-enabled platform with NLP and MDPortals' sophisticated interoperability allows us to deliver providers a pre-encounter clinical summary of patients within their EHR workflow at the point of care," said Jay Ackerman, CEO and President of Reveleer. "Putting this summary directly into the hands of providers, including a comprehensive view of previous and suspected diagnoses and preventive care needs with links to supportive data, enables our customers to proactively close care gaps. We're making prospective and retrospective risk management equally viable at scale – a game changer for value-based care."

Health plans need access to real-time claims and clinical encounter data, while providers face cumbersome, manual workflows that pull time away from patient care. MDPortals aggregates patient intelligence from sources across the continuum of care into one composite longitudinal health record creating a more efficient workflow.

Health plans and risk-bearing providers benefit from a forward-looking and prospective view of a patient's conditions and treatments. These recent enhancements strengthen Reveleer's prospective and retrospective risk adjustment solution by:

Unlocking access to rich and disparate clinical data sources from outside both health plan and health system boundaries: The Reveleer platform aggregates comprehensive patient information from health plan claims data as well as disparate sources of rich unstructured data – 80% of all potential data sources available – including Electronic Health Record (EHR) data from community providers, hospitals and specialists, prescriptions, labs, and Health Information Exchange (HIE) data.

The Reveleer platform aggregates comprehensive patient information from health plan claims data as well as disparate sources of rich unstructured data – 80% of all potential data sources available – including Electronic Health Record (EHR) data from community providers, hospitals and specialists, prescriptions, labs, and Health Information Exchange (HIE) data. Delivering a concise, evidence-based, pre-encounter patient summary: The Compendium of patient information is what providers look for to determine diagnoses, and because the information includes vital links to the supporting evidence, providers have fast, credible clinical information at their fingertips to support new diagnoses and more accurate coding.

The Compendium of patient information is what providers look for to determine diagnoses, and because the information includes vital links to the supporting evidence, providers have fast, credible clinical information at their fingertips to support new diagnoses and more accurate coding. Providing functionality designed by physicians with actionable data embedded in the EHR workflow: Providers embrace behavior changes with an efficient, streamlined clinician experience that makes it easy to validate and document diagnoses.

"I am thrilled to join Reveleer and look forward to working with such a respected and innovative team," said Omar Salah, Founder of MDPortals. "I am confident that our work together will bring payers and risk-bearing providers the solutions they need to deliver a more streamlined workflow at the point of care."

Backed by recent capital investments, Reveleer continues its momentum to expand its risk adjustment, quality improvement, and member management solutions for payers and providers, resulting in the market's most comprehensive workflow, data, and analytics offering. With its acquisitions of Dynamic Healthcare Systems in 2022 and now MDPortals in 2023, Reveleer is meeting customer and market needs to proactively close care gaps, achieve better patient outcomes, and improve financial performance – making success in value-based care a reality.

About Reveleer

Reveleer is a healthcare-focused, technology-driven workflow, data, and analytics company that uses natural language processing (NLP) and artificial intelligence (AI) to empower health plans and risk-bearing providers with control over their Quality Improvement, Risk Adjustment, and Member Management programs. With one transformative solution, the Reveleer platform allows plans to independently execute and manage every aspect of enrollment, provider outreach, data retrieval, coding, abstraction, reporting, and submissions. Leveraging proprietary technology, robust data sets, and subject matter expertise, Reveleer provides complete record retrieval and review services so health plans can confidently plan and execute programs that deliver more value and improved outcomes. To learn more about Reveleer, please visit Reveleer.com.

MEDIA

Janet Mordecai

Amendola Communications (for Reveleer)

[email protected]

SOURCE Reveleer