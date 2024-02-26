Reveleer Secures $65 Million in Financing to Drive Strategic Expansion and Enhance Product Offerings

GLENDALE, Calif., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reveleer, a leading AI-powered healthcare technology data and analytics company committed to advancing sustainable value-based care for health plans and risk-bearing providers, today announced it has raised over $65 million in new capital in a financing round led by Hercules Capital, Inc.

"This funding will have a tremendous impact as it positions us to strategically pursue inorganic growth opportunities in value-based-care technology, accelerating innovation and enhancing patient care through healthcare AI technology," said Jay Ackerman, CEO and President at Reveleer. "With this infusion of capital, we can swiftly seize market opportunities and further our mission. We are excited to have Hercules Capital, Inc. as a new financial partner."

"We are enthusiastic about the opportunities automation has unlocked for value-based care models nationwide," said Andrew Adams, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Oak HC/FT. "Reveleer has a demonstrated track record of growth across its operations, consistently delivering improved clinical outcomes for its growing roster of payer and provider clients, and we look forward to our continued partnership."

"Backing Reveleer's growth trajectory is crucial as the company tackles significant challenges for payers and providers, including handling the influx of clinical data, optimizing workflow efficiency, and bridging care gaps," noted Tom Hertzberg, Managing Director at Hercules Capital, Inc.

The acquisition of Dynamic Healthcare Systems in 2022 expanded Reveleer's integrated workflow platform, now incorporating member management, revenue optimization, and HCC Analytics. In 2023, Reveleer acquired MDPortals, a leading prospective risk platform enabling payers and providers to close care gaps at the point of care, improving health outcomes.

These strategic acquisitions underscore Reveleer's commitment to advancing value-based care objectives by proactively addressing care gaps, enhancing patient outcomes, and optimizing financial performance.

Backed by recent capital investments, Reveleer continues its momentum to expand its offerings for payers and providers, delivering the market's most comprehensive workflow, data, and analytics solutions.

Reveleer's suite of solutions for Prospective Risk Adjustment, Quality Improvement, and Member Management is the preferred choice for numerous leading national payers and value-based care providers. These solutions deliver tangible ROI and directly elevate the standard of care for all members and patients.

Reveleer is a healthcare-focused, technology-driven workflow, data, and analytics company that uses natural language processing (NLP) and artificial intelligence (AI) to empower health plans and risk-bearing providers with control over their Quality Improvement, Risk Adjustment, and Member Management programs. With one transformative solution, the Reveleer platform allows plans to independently execute and manage every aspect of enrollment, provider outreach, data retrieval, coding, abstraction, reporting, and submissions. Leveraging proprietary technology, robust data sets, and subject matter expertise, Reveleer provides complete record retrieval and review services so health plans can confidently plan and execute programs that deliver more value and improved outcomes.

