Reveleer Welcomes Expert Digital Health Executive to Its Board of Directors

Megan Callahan brings 25 years of experience growing innovative technology companies

GLENDALE, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reveleer, a leading AI-powered healthcare technology data and analytics company committed to advancing sustainable value-based care for health plans and risk-bearing providers, today announced Megan Callahan, a widely respected digital healthcare leader, has joined its Board of Directors.

"I am honored to join Reveleer's Board of Directors. We share a vision of unlocking the future of VBC through innovation," said Callahan. "Reveleer has the potential to overcome the healthcare data challenge through its use of AI to advance risk adjustment and quality improvement programs. The company's distinctive solution effectively synthesizes clinical data and delivers actionable insights to payers and providers at the point of care for a holistic understanding of patients and at-risk populations. Prospective patient insights are an exciting avenue for the company's growth and lasting change in the industry."

Callahan's experience includes executive positions at high-growth technology leaders like McKesson, Change Healthcare, and Lyft. Currently, she is an Operating Partner in healthcare technology at Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, a leading private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare and technology industries. Most recently, Callahan was the Chief Operating Officer at Twill, a leader in digital therapeutics and mental health, where she led all commercial and operational functions.

"We are thrilled to have Megan join our Board. She has a stellar track record delivering solutions to payers working to succeed in value-based care," said Jay Ackerman, Reveleer's CEO and President. "As our AI-powered solutions knock down traditional barriers to prospective risk and quality management, her tenure at McKesson and Change Healthcare especially demonstrates how she will help us drive successful organic and inorganic growth. She'll challenge us to continually push innovation that is making AI integral to value-based care success."

Callahan is a recognized digital health expert featured in Yahoo! Finance, Forbes, CNBC, CBS, Wall Street Journal, and Politico. She is a featured speaker at industry events and was honored as the Fierce Healthcare Woman of Influence in 2020.

Backed by recent capital investments, Reveleer continues its momentum by expanding its Risk Adjustment, Quality Improvement, and Member Management solutions for payers and providers and delivering the market's most comprehensive workflow, data, and analytics offering.

About Reveleer

Reveleer is a healthcare-focused, technology-driven workflow, data, and analytics company that uses natural language processing (NLP) and artificial intelligence (AI) to empower health plans and risk-bearing providers with control over their Quality Improvement, Risk Adjustment, and Member Management programs. With one transformative solution, the Reveleer platform allows plans to independently execute and manage every aspect of enrollment, provider outreach, data retrieval, coding, abstraction, reporting, and submissions. Leveraging proprietary technology, robust data sets, and subject matter expertise, Reveleer provides complete record retrieval and review services so health plans can confidently plan and execute programs that deliver more value and improved outcomes. To learn more about Reveleer, please visit Reveleer.com.

