Revelio Labs launches COSMOS, the most comprehensive job postings dataset available

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Revelio Labs, the workforce intelligence company, today released the largest job postings dataset available on the market. COSMOS covers over 2 billion job postings from 5.25 million companies globally, translated in over 100 languages. The postings are sourced directly from 270,000 employer websites, all major job boards, and all major staffing firm job boards, creating the most comprehensive job postings dataset.

COSMOS is also the first job postings dataset to weight each posting on its expected hires. This addresses the reality that not all postings lead to hires and some postings represent many openings. Each job posting is fully parsed into sections and augmented with other unique enrichments, including an assessment of how suitable a job is to remote work, activities performed, skills required, predicted salary, and benefits. Job postings are continuously sourced, normalized, and mapped in a feed that refreshes daily.

"We've been analyzing legacy job postings for years now, but there were always quality issues and we felt like customers have deserved better for a long time. Given our existing infrastructure and technology, we feel well-positioned to bring a truly rich and sophisticated view of labor demand to the market. We figured we would still have some of the common problems that lead to down-times and restatements, but the results have been extraordinary. We have a very mature infrastructure which allows us to achieve unparalleled reliability and speed," said Ben Zweig, CEO of Revelio Labs. "I'm primarily excited that we get to offer this to our customers, and, selfishly, I'm excited to start analyzing the data for our own research."

The breadth of coverage and granularity that COSMOS provides makes it the most complete solution for predicting company performance, competitive analyses, talent analytics, and talent sourcing.

"Revelio Labs has altered the landscape of labor market data by introducing much needed innovation that significantly enhances the development of custom analytics," said Max Leaming, Vice President of Global Insights at ManpowerGroup. "Their approach allows us to achieve unprecedented scale and speed in our analytics processes. As a highly responsive and valued partner, Revelio Labs consistently provides exceptional service and support, establishing themselves as a cornerstone of our analytics pipeline."

COSMOS joins the suite of other workforce datasets in the Revelio Labs universe. The data is accessible via data feed, API, dashboard, and reports.

About Revelio Labs

Revelio Labs absorbs and standardizes hundreds of millions of public employment records to create the world's first universal workforce database. The company's team of data scientists, economists, and engineers deliver valuable workforce analytics to customers including investors, corporate strategists, HR teams, and governments, empowering them to make actionable, data driven decisions. Learn more at www.reveliolabs.com .

