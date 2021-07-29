Revelio Labs Secures $4.0 Million in Seed Funding

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Revelio Labs , the workforce intelligence company, today announced its seed capital raise of $4.0 million. The round was led by Barclays and K20 Fund, with additional funding from NYU Ventures, BDMI, BoxOne Ventures, DataFrame Ventures, 840 Venture Partners and industry veterans, including Michael Recce and Jeremy Baksht, and values Revelio Labs at a $29 million. The capital will be used to expand Revelio Labs' offering beyond investment management, to corporate HR and strategy.

Ben Zweig, CEO of Revelio Labs, commented, "The most important resource of any company is its workforce, and yet, companies have a very rudimentary understanding of it. Especially now, as companies start bringing their workforces back into the office, it is more important than ever to understand workforce trends for enterprises to maintain a strategic advantage. At Revelio Labs, our mission to create a clear way to understand workforce and talent across companies. By providing a shared source of workforce intelligence, we see a world where the allocation of human capital is as scientific and transparent as the allocation of financial capital, resulting in a more engaged and better performing workforce for all companies and individuals. We're grateful that Barclays, K20 and our other investors continue to recognize our potential, and we look forward to putting this new capital to work to further enhance our product to best serve our customers."

Revelio Labs builds tools to understand the workforce of every company. By ingesting the universe of public workforce data, the company has created a standard structure to unify job titles, skills, activities, and companies. Revelio Labs' data scientists develop methods at the cutting edge of statistical research to remove sampling bias and adjust for reporting lags to create a comprehensive, unbiased, and current understanding of workforce dynamics. The company's workforce data provides insight on occupational composition, hiring and attrition trends, geographic composition, career transitions, and demographic diversity. Many of Revelio Labs' current customers include the largest hedge funds and private equity firms.

"Since the inception of our relationship with Revelio Labs two years ago with their participation in the Barclays-Techstars Accelerator, Ben and the team have proven they have a unique value proposition and product," added Kester Keating, Head of US Principal Investments at Barclays. "With a cutting edge offering in the market focused on providing workforce intelligence and datasets across companies, we see an enormous need for Revelio Labs and look forward to continuing to support their growth with this investment."

Joe Lieberman, Managing Partner at K20 Fund, concluded, "It is a particularly unique and challenging environment for companies and employees, and to attract and retain the best talent, employers need to understand the holistic workforce landscape. Revelio Labs is in a prime position to help bridge this data gap in the labor market, and we're excited to see how Ben and his team expand their offering with this new round of funding."

About Revelio Labs

Revelio Labs is a workforce intelligence company. Founded in 2018, Revelio Labs absorbs and standardizes hundreds of millions of public employment records to create the world's first universal HR database. The company's team of data scientists, economists, and engineers deliver valuable workforce analytics to customers including investors, corporate strategists, HR teams, and governments, empowering them to make actionable, data driven decisions. Learn more at www.reveliolabs.com .

Contact

Prosek Partners for Revelio Labs

Alex Hinson

[email protected]

646-818-9072

SOURCE Revelio Labs

Related Links

https://www.reveliolabs.com

