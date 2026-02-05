Revelio Public Labor Statistics Reports 13,000 U.S. Jobs Shed in January

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revelio Labs today released its January edition of Revelio Public Labor Statistics (RPLS), a monthly data release delivering transparent and reliable insights into the U.S. labor market. The latest data indicates a loss of 13,000 jobs in January, a decline in comparison to last month's gain and in line with expectations.

Both the Hiring and Attrition Rate ticked downward in tandem in January, as the US economy remains in a low-hire, low-fire environment. Further, the number of active job postings across the country ticked downwards again, with nearly all industries experiencing a net decrease in job openings. Salaries from new job postings ticked up notably, increasing by 2.5% from December 2025.

The loss in employment was driven by Public Administration, Leisure and Hospitality and Retail Trade. Education and Health, Financial Services and Information show positive employment gains last month. Within these sectors, the employers with the largest declines were TJ Maxx and Burlington Stores in Retail, Starbucks and Inspire Brands (Dunkin', Baskin-Robbins, etc.) Leisure and Hospitality, the US Government as well as the City of New York City in Public Administration.

"The 2026 labor market is off to a meager start. January shows a labor market that is cooling, but unevenly. Employment declines were concentrated in retail, hospitality, and public administration, while several service and knowledge sectors continued to expand. The continued slide in job openings suggests hiring caution is spreading, even as employers raise salaries in harder-to-fill roles," said Chief Economist Lisa Simon.

RPLS is a freely available macroeconomic labor market set of statistics built from 100+ million U.S. profiles to provide a clear view of workforce dynamics. It follows a format similar to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), tracking employment levels, wages, and job transitions at a scale that traditional surveys cannot, offering a continuous picture of the labor market. RPLS intends to close the growing information gap and deliver unbiased data on the U.S. workforce for policymakers, businesses, and the public.

January 2026 Release Highlights

View the full Revelio Public Labor Statistics (RPLS) data release and charts at https://www.reveliolabs.com/public-labor-statistics/

Changes in employment by industry (in thousands)

Sector Change Jan 26 - Dec 25 Total nonfarm -13.3 Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing, and Hunting -0.2 Construction 0.1 Mining, Quarrying, and Oil and Gas Extraction -0.1 Manufacturing -5.1 Wholesale trade -1.1 Retail trade -12.8 Transportation and warehousing -3.2 Utilities 0.4 Information 0.7 Financial activities 8.8 Professional and business services -10.6 Education and health services 41.5 Leisure and hospitality -14.4 Other services (except Public Administration) -0.9 Unclassified 0.2

Salaries from new job postings by sector

Sector Jan 25 Pct change Dec 25 - Jan 26 Total US $77,788 -2.5 Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and Hunting $48,909 0.07 % Mining, Quarrying, and Oil and Gas Extraction $76,809 2.81 % Utilities $80,965 -0.02 % Construction $70,487 0.50 % Wholesale Trade $61,399 0.42 % Information $100,409 1.30 % Financial Activities $85,835 1.17 % Professional and Business Services $85,689 1.46 % Education and Health Services $65,048 -0.39 % Leisure and Hospitality $43,328 3.13 % Other Services (except Public Administration) $56,306 0.20 % Public Administration $61,643 -0.74 % Unclassified $73,478 2.66 %

What data sources are used?

Powered by a dataset representing close to the whole population of employed people in the United States, Revelio Public Labor Statistics (RPLS) draws from 100+ million U.S. profiles that mirror the national workforce and cover two-thirds of all employed individuals, compared to an estimated 27% from the BLS establishment survey and 0.03% from the BLS household survey.

What metrics are covered?

Revelio Public Labor Statistics (RPLS) will publish (a) total nonfarm employment, (b) job openings (c) employee hiring and attrition rates, and (d) salaries from new openings. All metrics are available by occupation (SOC 2-digit), sector (NAICS 2-digit), and state.

About Revelio Labs

Revelio Labs is an industry leader in workforce intelligence. Our team of Data Scientists, Economists, and Engineers have the unique expertise to deliver valuable workforce analytics that empower people to make actionable, data-driven decisions. By providing a clear source of workforce information, we see a world where the allocation of human capital is as efficient, transparent, and scientific as the allocation of financial capital, resulting in a more engaged and better-performing workforce for everyone. Learn more at www.reveliolabs.com .

SOURCE Revelio Labs