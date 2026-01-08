Revelio Public Labor Statistics Reports 71,000 U.S. Jobs Added in December

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revelio Labs today released its December edition of Revelio Public Labor Statistics (RPLS), a monthly data release delivering transparent and reliable insights into the U.S. labor market. The latest data indicates a gain of 71,000 jobs in December, an increase in comparison to last month's loss and in line with expectations.

In terms of leading indicators, active job postings saw a month-over-month decline of 1.4%, while salaries from new job postings ticked down, showing a -0.5% month-over-month increase, driven by salary declines in Education & Health as well as Utilities. Hiring is also finally up month-over-month after a long period of decline.

The employment gains were driven by the Education and Health Services sector, which continues to add jobs every month. Meanwhile, the Retail sector lost about 11k jobs. Job growth was led by the Universities of California/Texas (Education/Health), PwC/KPMG (Professional Services), and JP Morgan Chase/Fidelity (Financial Services). The largest job declines were seen at Target/Walmart (Retail) and Starbucks/Inspire Brands (Leisure/Hospitality).

"2025 ended with stronger total employment numbers than we have seen in a while, without really any surprises. The reversal from its downward trend for hiring gives me hope in particular. But it may also be a blip before everything comes crushing down, which may very well be looking at falling job postings and salaries for December," said Chief Economist Lisa Simon.

RPLS is a freely available macroeconomic labor market set of statistics built from 100+ million U.S. profiles to provide a clear view of workforce dynamics. It follows a format similar to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), tracking employment levels, wages, and job transitions at a scale that traditional surveys cannot, offering a continuous picture of the labor market. RPLS intends to close the growing information gap and deliver unbiased data on the U.S. workforce for policymakers, businesses, and the public.

December 2025 Release Highlights

View the full Revelio Public Labor Statistics (RPLS) data release and charts at https://www.reveliolabs.com/public-labor-statistics/

Changes in employment by industry (in thousands)

Sector Change Dec 25 - Nov 25 Total nonfarm 71.1 Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and Hunting 0.5 Construction 7.9 Mining, Quarrying, and Oil and Gas Extraction -0.8 Manufacturing -2.4 Wholesale trade -1.1 Retail trade -12.9 Transportation and warehousing -4.4 Utilities 0.4 Information 30.6 Financial activities 9.9 Professional and business services 24.7 Education and health services 31.4 Leisure and hospitality -10.4 Other services (except Public Administration) 2.2 Unclassified -0.2

Salaries from new job postings by sector

Sector Dec 25 Pct change Nov 25 - Dec 25 Total US $69,544 -0.53 % Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and Hunting $49,485 -0.48 % Mining, Quarrying, and Oil and Gas Extraction $71,095 0.57 % Utilities $81,676 0.04 % Construction $67,015 0.37 % Wholesale Trade $60,409 0.26 % Information $94,178 0.19 % Financial Activities $78,119 -0.05 % Professional and Business Services $81,949 -0.31 % Education and Health Services $67,359 0.00 % Leisure and Hospitality $42,268 0.24 % Other Services (except Public Administration) $56,760 0.18 % Public Administration $61,491 0.26 % Unclassified $61,696 1.44 %

What data sources are used?

Powered by a dataset representing close to the whole population of employed people in the United States, Revelio Public Labor Statistics (RPLS) draws from 100+ million U.S. profiles that mirror the national workforce and cover two-thirds of all employed individuals, compared to an estimated 27% from the BLS establishment survey and 0.03% from the BLS household survey.

What metrics are covered?

Revelio Public Labor Statistics (RPLS) will publish (a) total nonfarm employment, (b) job openings (c) employee hiring and attrition rates, and (d) salaries from new openings. All metrics are available by occupation (SOC 2-digit), sector (NAICS 2-digit), and state.

About Revelio Labs

Revelio Labs is an industry leader in workforce intelligence. Our team of Data Scientists, Economists, and Engineers have the unique expertise to deliver valuable workforce analytics that empower people to make actionable, data-driven decisions. By providing a clear source of workforce information, we see a world where the allocation of human capital is as efficient, transparent, and scientific as the allocation of financial capital, resulting in a more engaged and better-performing workforce for everyone. Learn more at www.reveliolabs.com .

SOURCE Revelio Labs