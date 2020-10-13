Revelstoke Capital Partners forms Portfolio Transformation Group

DENVER, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Revelstoke Capital Partners ("Revelstoke"), a leading private equity firm focused on investing in healthcare services companies, announced it has formally created and instituted the Portfolio Transformation Group ("PTG"). PTG is a specialized in-house team focused on debt capital markets and assessing and developing infrastructure, strategic, operational and human capital capabilities and initiatives across the Revelstoke portfolio, with the goal of maximizing value creation throughout the investment lifecycle of its portfolio companies.

"We believe PTG will expand Revelstoke's core competencies and capabilities which will enable us to provide better and faster results to our portfolio companies, giving us an edge in the market as we continue to grow the Firm. We believe the group will bring tremendous value creation to the portfolio," commented Simon Bachleda, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Revelstoke.

Samantha Gordon Webb, Director of PTG, joined Revelstoke in August 2019. Prior to joining Revelstoke, Mrs. Gordon Webb was a Principal at Boston Consulting Group, where she was a senior member of the Payer, Provider and Services group, advising a range of health systems, academic medical centers and pediatric hospitals on strategic, operational and M&A issues. Mrs. Gordon Webb was an Associate in the Healthcare Group of the Investment Bank at Credit Suisse in New York City until 2013, and she began her career in healthcare services management consulting at Booz & Company from 2007-2010. Mrs. Gordon Webb holds an MBA from Columbia University and a BS in Biomedical Engineering from Northwestern University.

In addition, Revelstoke welcomed Howard Lipshutz to the role of Managing Director of Debt Capital Markets. With more than 37 years' experience as a private equity investor and corporate lending professional, Mr. Lipshutz started with Revelstoke in 2014 as an Operating Partner. Prior to Revelstoke, Mr. Lipshutz was a Director at KRG Capital Partners for 14 years, where he led deal origination and served as a senior deal team/board member on companies in various industry sectors. Mr. Lipshutz spent the first 16 years of his career as a corporate lender, primarily with Nations Bank/Bank of America in Los Angeles. Mr. Lipshutz received his MBA from Cornell University's Johnson School of Management and has his BBA from the University of Texas at Austin.

"Revelstoke is pleased to have Samantha heading the PTG team and Howard leading our Debt Capital Markets efforts. Both are great assets to the Firm, and we look forward to growing the PTG team in the near term," commented Russell Cassella, Managing Partner of Revelstoke.

About Revelstoke

Revelstoke is a private equity firm formed by experienced investors who focus on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare and related business services sectors. Revelstoke partners with entrepreneurs and management teams to execute on a disciplined organic and acquisition growth strategy as it strives to build exceptional companies. Revelstoke is based in Denver, Colorado and has approximately $2.3 billion of assets under management. Since the firm's inception in 2013, Revelstoke has completed 74 acquisitions, which includes 18 platform companies and 56 add-on acquisitions.

Contact:

Caroline Luz

Lambert & Co.

203-656-2829

[email protected]

SOURCE Revelstoke Capital Partners