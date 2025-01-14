Reversus' multicultural agents and clients will benefit from Integrity's proprietary technology designed to boost efficiency, simplify processes and proactively identify coverage needs

DALLAS, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has partnered with Reversus Insurance Solutions ("Reversus"), an independent marketing organization based in the greater Los Angeles area and led by James Jun. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

Reversus Insurance Solutions Partners with Integrity to Expand Medicare Coverage Access for Underserved Populations

A caring, proactive and visionary leader, Jun has relied on his unique ability to adapt and make the most of opportunities while building his business. Reversus Insurance Solutions provides multicultural markets with access to Medicare coverage by helping them navigate the complexities of Medicare in their native languages and prioritizing their access to top-tier insurance plans. Most members of Jun's remarkable team speak a second language, collectively serving customers in 20 languages.

"James' supportive and generous leadership style showcases the way that championing and empowering individuals can impact entire communities," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "His inspiring journey is a prototype for the way an entrepreneurial spirit, coupled with hard work, can lead to the fulfillment of the American Dream — and he is committed to helping others achieve their own ambitions. By joining Integrity, the Reversus team will gain additional bandwidth to help them better connect with underserved markets by leveraging our superior technology and robust support systems. We're proud to be part of Reversus Insurance Solutions' compassionate mission to serve, and I'm confident that together we can achieve even greater heights of success."

"The most important part of the insurance business is building a relationship of trust between the agent and the client," shared James Jun, Principal of Reversus Insurance Solutions. "We are very intentional about creating solutions for our agents because they are so passionate about caring for the needs of seniors. With Integrity, we have access to comprehensive resources and systems that will help us bring mainstream best practices and cutting-edge technology to underserved markets. We've been so impressed with Integrity's investment in developing best-in-class solutions like Ask Integrity™ to help agents deepen connections with clients. Integrity will also help us navigate future industry changes, ensuring the populations we work with aren't left behind as the business landscape evolves. Our partnership with Integrity is a solid foundation that allows us to meet the needs of more families and individuals — I see nothing but opportunity ahead!"

Integrity's industry-leading platform of technology and solutions delivers efficiencies that will enable Reversus agents to expand their reach and better serve diverse communities. The Reversus team can now utilize MedicareCENTER, which offers instantaneous quoting and enrollment, as well as easier policy management from an all-in-one platform. This solution integrates with Ask Integrity™, an AI-enabled and voice-activated digital assistant that provides key insights for better customer relationship management. In addition, Integrity is redefining the financial service and insurance experience with exciting product innovation and real-time data and analytics that Integrity partners can incorporate into their business practices.

Jun adds his perspective, work ethic and service-oriented mindset to Integrity's rapidly growing network of partners who are developing comprehensive offerings that meet the full spectrum of consumers' life, health and wealth needs. These luminaries, hailing from many of the industry's most respected institutions, provide communities nationwide with solutions that make the insurance and financial service experience more accessible, streamlined, and ultimately more human for all stakeholders.

For more information about Reversus Insurance Solutions and its decision to partner with Integrity, view a video at www.integrity.com/Reversus.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

About Reversus Insurance Solutions

Reversus Insurance Solutions is a leading Medicare-focused brokerage agency headquartered in Southern California. Specializing in serving multicultural communities, Reversus' diverse team speaks more than 20 languages, including Korean, Mandarin, Vietnamese and Spanish, ensuring clients receive personalized service in their preferred language. The agency is also committed to offering a wide choice of Medicare plans, providing clients with access to coverage options that best fit their specific needs. By bridging language and accessibility barriers, Reversus Insurance Solutions has become a trusted partner for seniors seeking clarity and care in their healthcare decisions. For more information, visit www.reversusins.com.

