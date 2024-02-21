RevHealth strengthens C-suite naming Marcia Goddard as Chief Creative Officer

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RevHealth, a full-service independent pharmaceutical marketing and communications agency, today named Marcia Goddard as Chief Creative Officer. Goddard was most recently Chief Creative Officer at Fishawack Health, which she helped to rebrand as Avalere Health.

Marcia Goddard

Goddard brings deep expertise in collaborative team building, having led McCann Health NJ as President and before that as Chief Creative Officer. In those roles she honed a commercial savviness that clients have come to expect from future-forward agencies in the fast-moving healthcare space.

"Marcia is a powerhouse of creativity, and her experience delivering above and beyond for clients in highly matrixed environments like Avalere Health and McCann Health will be an asset as we continue to deliver truly integrated, cross-functional teams for our clients and their challenges. I'm thrilled to have her leadership and creativity at Rev," said RevHealth's CEO Ben Beckley.

Goddard encourages big thinking with a "why not?" approach. Among her key career accomplishments is her work on The Orange Project, which won the Guinness World Record for the largest online album of handwritten notes. The project collected handwritten notes of hope and encouragement for teens struggling with depression and suicidal thoughts.

"My core strength is problem solving— pushing capabilities to address evolving client and industry needs," said Goddard. "And hand-in-hand with that is building strong teams rooted in culture, which is what brought me to RevHealth – their honest approach and unfiltered thinking is refreshing and a great match for my style of leadership."

Goddard joins a growing roster of top-tier talent since RevHealth's 2022 acquisition by WindRose Health Investors. In January they announced Ben Beckley as CEO, as well as a new brand look and feel that reflects the dynamic culture and talent of the agency.

Based in Morristown, NJ, RevHealth creates brand experiences that inspire change. The award-winning full-service independent pharmaceutical marketing and communications agency is anchored in a deep understanding of science throughout lifecycle marketing and has delivered revolutionary omnichannel solutions for pharma and biotech brands for almost 20 years. For more information, please visit www.revhealth.com.

