REVIAN Promotes Amy Keish to Senior Vice President of Sales

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REVIAN Inc., a leading aesthetic medical technology company specializing in innovative light therapies for hair and skin rejuvenation, has further accelerated its commercial expansion by announcing the promotion of Amy Keish to Senior Vice President of Sales.

Keish has played a pivotal part in REVIAN's commercial growth, helping scale the company's physician-focused sales organization and deepen partnerships across dermatology, aesthetics, and hair restoration practices nationwide. In her expanded role, she will continue to lead national sales strategy, field execution, and partner engagement as REVIAN accelerates growth in U.S. and international markets.

"Amy has been instrumental in building a disciplined, high-performing sales organization aligned with the needs of our physician partners," said John Oakley, Chief Executive Officer of REVIAN. "Her leadership, operational rigor, and deep understanding of the aesthetic medical landscape have directly contributed to our momentum. This promotion reflects both her impact to date and the scale of what is ahead for REVIAN."

With more than 20 years of experience in medical aesthetics sales leadership, Keish is recognized for developing strong teams, driving consistent execution, and supporting long-term practice success. Under her leadership, REVIAN has expanded its national footprint and strengthened its reputation as a trusted, science-driven partner to physicians.

"REVIAN is at an exciting inflection point," said Amy Keish, Senior Vice President of Sales. "I'm proud of what our team has built and energized by the opportunity to continue scaling conscientiously while expanding into new markets."

The promotion follows a period of sustained growth for REVIAN, driven by increasing physician adoption of its dual-wavelength LED technology and continued investment in commercial infrastructure.

REVIAN uses a patented combination of two wavelengths of light to stimulate the production and release of nitric oxide which is proven to increase local blood flow, reduce inflammation, and inhibit DHT production. This provides the right environment for new hair growth. REVIAN's cleared indication for use is for the treatment of androgenetic alopecia, to promote hair growth in males who have Norwood-Hamilton classifications of IIa-V patterns of hair loss and to treat androgenetic alopecia and to promote hair growth in females who have Ludwig-Savin Scale I-1 to II-4, II1, II2 or frontal patterns of hair loss; both with Fitzpatrick Skin Types I-IV.

Revian, an operating subsidiary of KNOW Bio, LLC, is an aesthetic medical technology innovator dedicated to stimulating the body's natural processes to rejuvenate hair and skin with light. The company creates products that deliver precise wavelengths of light allowing people to experience its regenerative effect in the convenience of their own homes. Revian, backed by scientific data, is committed to partnering with healthcare providers, and other caring professionals, to deliver meaningful results. For more information visit www.revian.com.

