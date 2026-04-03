Revision Skincare® CMT Post‑Procedure Cream™ Named 2026 NewBeauty Award Winner

IRVING, Texas, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revision Skincare® announces that CMT Post‑Procedure Cream™ has been recognized by NewBeauty as a 2026 NewBeauty Award winner in the In‑Office / Post‑Procedure category. The annual awards highlight the most noteworthy products across aesthetics, as selected by NewBeauty editors and trusted industry experts.

CMT Post Procedure Cream by Revision Skincare, winner of a 2026 NewBeauty Award in the In Office/Post Procedure category.

"Earning the 2026 NewBeauty Award for our CMT Post‑Procedure Cream™ highlights Revision Skincare's unwavering commitment to both excellence and innovation, showcasing how our unique solution actively supports epidermal barrier regeneration and rebalances the skin's native microbiome," says Dr. Alisar Zahr, Vice President of Research and Clinical Development at Revision Skincare. "We are passionate about providing solutions that not only calm post-procedure skin and restore hydration but also ensure a smoother, more comfortable recovery for every patient, and this award inspires us to continue pushing the boundaries of skincare science."

According to NewBeauty, CMT Post‑Procedure Cream is "a staple in many treatment rooms," recognized for its use of patent‑pending neurocosmetic technology to help calm post‑procedure skin, restore hydration, and support recovery following professional aesthetic treatments such as chemical peels, microneedling, and laser procedures.

Formulated specifically for use on compromised or stressed skin, CMT Post‑Procedure Cream is the first neurocosmetic post‑procedure cream clinically proven to decrease discomfort and reduce downtime following in‑office procedures.* The formula is designed for post‑procedure application to enhance patient comfort while supporting the skin's natural recovery processes.

Product Highlights Recognized by NewBeauty

Uses patent‑pending neurocosmetic technology to help soothe post‑treatment skin

Clinically proven to relieve post‑procedure discomfort, with demonstrated relief within 20 minutes of application*

Helps support epidermal barrier regeneration during the recovery period

Formulated to help replenish and rebalance the skin's native microbiome

Appropriate for use following chemical, mechanical, and thermal energy–based procedures, as directed by a healthcare professional

During clinical studies, CMT Post‑Procedure Cream was applied following professional treatments and used up to three times daily for seven days. The formula features a skin‑neutral pH and includes ingredients such as ceramides, sodium hyaluronate, pre‑ and postbiotics, antioxidants, and botanical extracts to support hydrated, resilient‑looking skin during recovery.

Designed for the Professional Aesthetic Experience

CMT Post‑Procedure Cream was developed to complement in‑office treatments by helping improve the overall post‑procedure experience. By supporting recovery and patient comfort, the formula helps support the overall treatment experience.*

The 2026 NewBeauty Award reflects CMT Post‑Procedure Cream's role as a trusted post‑procedure product in professional aesthetic practices.

Media Contact: Revision Skincare, Email: [email protected]

ABOUT NEW BEAUTY

Founded in 2005, Revision Skincare is redefining professional results by targeting skin longevity at its source. As the only brand formulating specifically for the Dermal-Epidermal Junction (D•E•J)—known as the Longevity Layer™—Revision Skincare addresses the visible signs of aging by strengthening the skin's biological foundation. For over 20 years, the company has paired patented, medical-grade innovations with a philosophy rooted in respecting skin's natural biology without disrupting the microbiome. Backed by physician-validated clinical testing, Revision Skincare delivers bioavailable solutions that support long-term skin health and true visible results.

For more information, visit https://revisionskincare.com/ or www.newbeauty.com.

SOURCE Revision Skincare