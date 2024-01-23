Revision Skincare® Launches CMT Post-Procedure Cream™

First-of-its-kind Neurocosmetic Post-Procedure Cream Decreases Discomfort and Downtime Following Chemical Peels, Microneedling and Laser Treatments.

DALLAS, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Revision Skincare®, a leading medical-grade professional skincare brand, announces today the launch of its newest innovation, CMT Post-Procedure Cream™. Revision Skincare is once again disrupting the status quo with the first-of-its-kind neurocosmetic post-procedure cream designed to help patients recover, better, faster after the following in-office dermatological procedures: Chemical (Peels), Mechanical (Microneedling, Microdermabrasion) and Thermal Energy (Fractionated CO 2 , Erbium, RF, IPL). This product will be available exclusively in the offices of authorized skin care professionals.

Revision Skincare scientists developed this breakthrough technology based on the insight that post-procedure patients regularly experience discomfort and downtime from in-office skin rejuvenation treatments, which can result in increased patient apprehensiveness and non-returning patients. With the patent-pending neurocosmetic technology in CMT Post-Procedure Cream, skin can now recover faster and more comfortably after the most common in-office procedures, helping to improve the treatment experience overall and increase the likelihood of patient's completing the recommended number of treatments.

"Neurocosmetics are topical products containing unique ingredients that enhance communication between the skin and the brain," says Dr. Alisar Zahr, Senior Director of Research and Clinical Development, Revision Skincare. "When applied to distressed skin, these products influence the perception of discomfort and produce soothing and calming effects. CMT Post-Procedure Cream is formulated with this patent-pending neurocosmetic technology, and can reduce downtime and improve the treatment experience after the following CMT professional procedures: Chemical (Peels), Mechanical (Microneedling, Microdermabrasion) and Thermal Energy (Fractionated CO 2 , Erbium, RF, IPL)."

In addition to patent-pending neurocosmetic technology, the cream contains powerful ingredients including pre- and postbiotics, ceramides and THD Ascorbate to help support the regeneration of the epidermal barrier and replenish of the native microbiome for enhanced recovery, promoting long-term skin health.

During clinical studies, the product was applied after a professional treatment and was shown to provide results within 20 minutes. The cream demonstrated significant improvements in post-treatment discomfort immediately and over time, according to clinical studies that show the following:

Following Chemical Superficial & Medium-Depth Peel Treatments:

Immediately 1 (post-procedure), 88% (superficial procedures) & 96% (medium-depth procedures) of subjects favorably agreed that the product 1 : Provided immediate relief from dryness Reduced irritation on my skin

Following Mechanical Radiofrequency Microneedling Treatment:

Immediately 1 (post-procedure), 83% of subjects favorably agreed that the product 1 : Was gentle on my skin Comforted my skin post-procedure Moisturized my skin immediately

(post-procedure), 83% of subjects favorably agreed that the product : After 24 hours 1 (post-procedure) 100% of subjects favorably agreed that the product 1 : Relieved discomfort on my skin Calmed my skin Provided nourishing hydration to my skin 83% of subjects favorably agreed that the product 1 : Soothed my skin from burning sensation Provided relief to dry, damaged skin Eased my recovery time post-procedure Improved the appearance of my skin

(post-procedure) After seven days of use twice daily on face and neck, 100% of subjects favorably agreed 1 : The experience with product and procedure was positive and I would be interested in returning for a second treatment

Following Thermal Hybrid Fractional Laser Treatment:

After 24 hours 1 (post-procedure), the following percentage of subjects favorably agreed 1 : 88% had decreased perception of heat sensation 81% felt less discomfort 75% felt calmed irritation

1Data on file. Results may vary.

"Revision Skincare has always been dedicated to our mission of creating disruptive innovation and true results, and this truly is a one-of-a-kind product," says Michael Sabbia, Chief Marketing Officer, Revision Skincare. "We're thrilled to continue to provide clinically-validated, highly innovative and efficacious products that provide much-needed solutions to gaps in the skincare market. We're committed to providing our partners products like these to help them grow their practices and increase patient satisfaction."

CMT Post-Procedure Cream is available for purchase only through authorized skin care professionals.

About Revision Skincare

Revision Skincare was founded to change the way professional skincare results are achieved. We believe every product should deliver benefits patients see for themselves, whether as part of a rejuvenating regimen or an enhancement to in-office procedures. Our superior formulation philosophy is driven by an unwavering passion to provide transformative results while promoting and protecting the microbiome and overall skin health. We guarantee the efficacy of our innovative technologies and formulas by holding ourselves to the highest standards of clinical excellence, conducting rigorous, conclusive testing validated by physicians to deliver true visible results.

Leading private equity firm Gryphon Investors acquired Revision Skincare in 2021 with the goal of investing in Revision Skincare's mission of developing and delivering clinically-proven and highly-efficacious skincare products to a global customer base and advancing the company's contract development and manufacturing ("CDMO") capabilities. Gryphon Investors continues to invest and support the leading independent skincare brand in building disruptive innovations in the skincare industry, advancing international expansion, increasing e-commerce capabilities and further building in-office partnerships.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Revision Skincare