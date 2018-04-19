Revision Skincare® Launches Digital Flagship

"It was extremely important to connect every product sale on our website to a local Revision Skincare® professional, allowing the consumer to have ready access to professional consultation when needed. In addition, we are providing a convenient retail extension for our nationwide network of skincare professionals for products in the Revision line that they don't carry in their offices," said Maria Carell, CEO of Revision Skincare®.

"Whether a consumer prefers to shop through their skincare professional or directly on RevisionSkincare.com, the site will make it easier than ever to experience the advanced results that come with Revision Skincare® products. We've created a best-in-class experience with free ground shipping on every order, easy return policy with 100% money-back guarantee on every product, free samples and more," said Leah Herrington, Vice President of Marketing at Revision Skincare®. "We are also ensuring that customers are getting access to authentic Revision Skincare® products and limiting unauthorized sellers. This site launch further solidifies our commitment to our customers and physician partners."

The newly redesigned e-commerce platform will be updated on a regular basis to include reviews, new product launches and company news, and will continue to evolve with new features and tools over the coming months.

For more information and to experience the new website, please visit https://revisionskincare.com.

About Revision Skincare®:

For over 30 years, Revision Skincare® has provided physicians with clinically-proven, high-performing skincare products. Using only the purest, most efficacious ingredients, the Revision Skincare® collection was formulated to provide targeted solutions for enhancing skin's appearance and reducing signs of aging. We're obsessed with skincare and relentless in our pursuit of delivering results.

