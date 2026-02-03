RevitaLash® Cosmetics Awards Largest-Ever Research Grant and Hosts 10th Annual Breast Cancer Symposium at City of Hope

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RevitaLash® Cosmetics, the global leader in lash and brow innovation, proudly announces the Gayle Brinkenhoff Excellence in Cancer Research Award – a two-year, $286,000 grant dedicated to advancing breast cancer research at City of Hope, one of the nation's premier cancer research and treatment centers. This grant, the largest in RevitaLash® Cosmetics' history, will fund groundbreaking work led by Jeff Perry, Ph.D., focused on developing more effective treatments for breast cancer.

Dr. Jeff Perry, PhD, and Dr. Jennifer Jossart, accepting the Gayle Brinkenhoff Excellence in Cancer Research Award – a two-year, $286,000 grant dedicated to advancing breast cancer research at City of Hope

The announcement coincides with the 10th Annual Gayle Brinkenhoff Breast Cancer Symposium, held November 20 at City of Hope in Los Angeles. The symposium brought together leading researchers, clinicians, oncologists, and scientific innovators from top institutions nationwide for a day of collaboration and discovery. The event's mission: to share insights, spark new ideas, and foster partnerships that accelerate progress in breast cancer research.

This year's symposium centered on metastasis – how to prevent it, treat it, and improve outcomes for women living with metastatic disease. Presentations highlighted promising breakthroughs and underscored the unwavering dedication of the scientific community. For RevitaLash® Cosmetics, hosting this event for the past decade has been a privilege and a tribute to the legacy of Co-Founder Gayle Brinkenhoff. For the first time, the symposium welcomed additional sponsorship support from Menarini Stemline, joining RevitaLash® Cosmetics in championing this vital cause.

Supporting research through grants and philanthropy remains a core pillar of the RevitaLash® Cosmetics mission. The newly awarded grant will advance innovation at Dr. Perry's lab at City of Hope, where his team uses structural biology and biochemical methods to study DNA repair and genome stability—critical pathways for developing novel cancer therapies. Dr. Perry, who holds more than 50 publications and several patents, aims to translate these insights into treatments that improve patient outcomes.

"I am deeply honored to receive the 2025 Gayle Brinkenhoff Excellence in Cancer Research Award," said Dr. Jeff Perry. "This award will allow my laboratory to advance our studies on PCNA protein as a therapeutic platform, opening new avenues to target cancer vulnerabilities that have historically been considered undruggable. Our overall goal, now greatly aided by this award, is to translate these discoveries into innovative treatments that meaningfully improve outcomes for patients."

"RevitaLash Cosmetics' continued support for the Gayle Brinkenhoff Breast Cancer Symposium has created a unique space for collaboration among the brightest minds in breast cancer research," said Linda Malkas, Ph.D., of City of Hope. "The energy and partnerships that emerge from this event are truly transformative."

"It is truly inspiring to support cancer research that brings us closer to life-changing treatments," said Michael Brinkenhoff, M.D., Founder and CEO of RevitaLash® Cosmetics. "As a brand with philanthropy at the heart of our mission, we are honored to stand alongside City of Hope in driving progress through the Gayle Brinkenhoff Breast Cancer Symposium and supporting Dr. Perry's groundbreaking work. Together, we are fueling hope for a future free from breast cancer."

For more information on RevitaLash® Cosmetics' breast cancer initiatives or to learn how your purchase supports the cause, visit www.revitalash.com/pages/eternally-pink.

About RevitaLash® Cosmetics

RevitaLash® Cosmetics is a worldwide leader in developing advanced lash, brow and hair beautification products. Established in 2006, the collection includes award-winning RevitaLash® Advanced Eyelash Conditioner and RevitaBrow® Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner, and is available in physician's offices, spas, salons, and specialty retailers across 70+ countries. A supporter of non-profit breast cancer initiatives, RevitaLash® Cosmetics donates a portion of proceeds to research and education initiatives, giving back to the breast cancer community year-round, not just in October. For information, visit www.revitalash.com.

About City of Hope

Founded in 1913, City of Hope has grown into one of the largest and most advanced cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States. With an independent, National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center that is ranked among the nation's top cancer centers by U.S. News & World Report at its core, City of Hope's uniquely integrated model spans cancer care, research and development, academics and training, and a broad philanthropy program that powers its work. City of Hope's growing national system includes its Los Angeles campus, Orange County, California, campus, a network of clinical care locations across Southern California and cancer treatment centers and outpatient facilities in the Atlanta, Chicago and Phoenix areas. For more information, visit www.cityofhope.org.

