RevitaLash® Cosmetics Marks 20 Years with Bold $20 Million Commitment to Breast Cancer Causes

VENTURA, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RevitaLash® Cosmetics, the global leader in lash and brow innovation, is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a bold new goal: raising $20 million to advance breast cancer research and patient care. The campaign, "20 Years. $20 Million. One Mission," builds on two decades of giving back and underscores the brand's commitment to making beauty a force for good.

The cause has held personal significance for the RevitaLash® Cosmetics team since the brand's founding 20 years ago. In 2006, Founder & CEO Michael Brinkenhoff, M.D., then a practicing ophthalmologist, created the original lash serum as a heartfelt gift for his beloved wife, Gayle, to help her feel more beautiful and confident during her courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer.

Today, RevitaLash® Cosmetics is the world's leading lash and brow serum brand, with a tube of its multi-award-winning RevitaLash® Advanced sold every 30 seconds globally.* Philanthropy remains at the heart of the brand, with its Eternally Pink® pledge ensuring year-round support for breast cancer initiatives, including quality of life care for patients in need, in honor of Co-Founder Gayle Brinkenhoff's legacy.

The new $20 million goal follows RevitaLash® Cosmetics' previous "Road to $10 Million" initiative in support of the fight against breast cancer. The brand, along with their global partners, surpassed this $10 million milestone in 2025, reaching over $13 million in donations, investments, and in-kind contributions dedicated to the cause since 2008 – $3 million over the initial goal.

"RevitaLash Cosmetics began with a simple mission – to help people feel confident and beautiful – and today, 20 years later, that mission has touched millions worldwide," said Michael Brinkenhoff, M.D., RevitaLash® Cosmetics Founder & CEO. "Our commitment to giving back reminds us that beauty can inspire hope and change lives. I'm incredibly proud of the impact we've made, and grateful for the opportunity to carry forward Gayle's legacy."

"Our '20 Years. $20 Million. One Mission' goal serves as a rallying call for our brand, our partners, and our consumers around the world," said Dariel Sidney, RevitaLash® Cosmetics Vice President of Global Philanthropy. "It represents our collective ambition to double down on our mission: to improve breast cancer treatments, support patient quality of life programs, increase awareness, and ultimately help find a cure."

Throughout 2026, RevitaLash® Cosmetics will roll out its "20 Years of the Lash Shadow™" campaign, celebrating the brand's role as the original category innovator – one whose breakthroughs have fueled global demand for healthy, beautiful, natural lashes that catch the light. The campaign will appear across digital platforms, social media, and revitalash.com – honoring two decades of innovation, empowerment, and purpose.

*Based on 2024 sales divided by number of seconds in a year.

About RevitaLash® Cosmetics

RevitaLash® Cosmetics is a worldwide leader in developing advanced lash, brow and hair beautification products. Established in 2006, the collection includes award-winning RevitaLash® Advanced Eyelash Conditioner and RevitaBrow® Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner, and is available in physician's offices, spas, salons, and specialty retailers across 70+ countries. A supporter of non-profit breast cancer initiatives, RevitaLash® Cosmetics donates a portion of proceeds to research and education initiatives, giving back to the breast cancer community year-round, not just in October. For information, visit www.revitalash.com.

