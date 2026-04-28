Revitalign® Debuts Gaia 2.0, the Next Evolution in Orthotic Walking Shoes

Reengineered for all-day support, modern style and advanced podiatrist-designed orthotic technology

WACO, Texas, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revitalign® by Waco Shoe Company, a trusted leader in the orthotic footwear and insole market, is introducing the next chapter of its popular Gaia silhouette with a series of elevated design enhancements that build on the model's established comfort, fit and podiatrist-designed insoles.

"Gaia 2.0 carries forward everything customers love about the original while adding thoughtful refinements," said Jeff Antonioli, co‑owner of Waco Shoe Company. "The updated version features a more sculpted, structured heel counter to enhance heel hold and create an even smoother step‑in experience. We've incorporated a heavier‑duty webbing heel pull, added shimmery overlays on the heel and tongue for a touch of visual energy, and introduced an easier‑to‑navigate Best Fit Lace Guide along the tongue to support a secure, personalized fit."

The Gaia 2.0 integrates the brand's signature Full Contact Comfort® and PURE WALKING® technology, which offers advanced cushioning, articulated flex zones and 360-degree orthotic support. Designed to bridge the gap between performance and fashion, the shoe features a lightweight EVA midsole that delivers responsive cushioning while providing the necessary stabilization for efficient, confident strides.

A standout feature of the Gaia 2.0 is the computer-engineered Ortho-Stretch 3D knitted upper with welded structure points. This innovation ensures enhanced support for both stretch and rebound, maintaining the shoe's integrity for extended wear. The breathable, quick-dry materials promote airflow and moisture management, keeping feet cool.

"These updates strengthen the Gaia story without changing its core identity," Antonioli added. "It remains the versatile, comfort‑driven, orthotic-based style customers trust — now with elevated details that make it feel even better from the first wear."

The Revitalign® Gaia 2.0 for women is now available in various sizes, widths and colors through the company's website Revitalign.com.

About Revitalign®: Revitalign® by Waco Shoe Company, a trusted leader in orthotic footwear, creates quality sandals, shoes, slippers and boots that feel great all day. The Waco, Texas-based company offers a variety of men's and women's footwear designed with innovative, comfortable and orthotic-driven footbeds. Revitalign® is available online at Nordstrom, QVC, Amazon and your local specialty shoe retailer. Learn more at Revitalign.com.

SOURCE Revitalign®