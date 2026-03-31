Revitalign® Elevates Comfort with New Performance Socks

Engineered for all-day support, the new sock line transitions seamlessly from workouts to the workday

WACO, Texas, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revitalign® by Waco Shoe Company, a trusted leader in the orthotic footwear and insole market, launched its innovative Performance Socks. This new line is engineered with advanced technical features to provide unparalleled comfort and support, whether in the gym or at the office.

"Every element for our Performance Socks was chosen to solve a problem, from the friction-free heel to the arch-hugging compression," said Jeff Antonioli, co-owner of Waco Shoe Company. "We want people to feel the Revitalign® difference from the ground up, and that starts with a sock that works as hard as they do."

The Revitalign® Performance Socks are designed to meet the demands of a dynamic lifestyle. Recognizing that support shouldn't end with shoes, the company developed a sock that incorporates biomechanical technology to enhance foot wellness throughout the day.

Each pair is crafted with a focus on technical innovation. Key features include a Y-Shaped heel design to prevent rubbing and a seamless toe to eliminate irritation. For superior impact absorption, the socks have a 360-degree cushioned heel zone and additional forefoot padding.

The signature PWR-BRIDGE compression band delivers targeted support to the medial and lateral arches, while a wide toebox allows toes to splay naturally for better balance and comfort. The breathable Cotton/Spandex blend fabric also ensures feet stay cool and dry for all-day wearability.

The collection is available in an extensive unisex size range, covering Women's 5-14.5 and Men's 6-15.5 in three versatile colors: heathered black, heathered grey and white. Revitalign® Performance Socks are now available for purchase through Revitalign.com.

About Revitalign®: Revitalign® by Waco Shoe Company, a trusted leader in orthotic footwear, creates quality sandals, shoes, slippers and boots that feel great all day. The Waco, Texas-based company offers a variety of men's and women's footwear designed with innovative, comfortable and orthotic-driven footbeds. Revitalign® is available online at Nordstrom, QVC, Amazon and your local specialty shoe retailer. Learn more at Revitalign.com.

SOURCE Revitalign®