Revizto and OpenSpace Collaborate to Unlock the Value of BIM for Construction Teams

SAN FRANCISCO, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenSpace , the global leader in 360°realitycapture and AI-powered analytics, announced today a new strategic relationship with Revizto , the industry-leading Integrated Collaboration Platform (ICP), to promote greater transparency and coordination in the construction industry. Both companies are dedicated to unlocking the potential of BIM on construction sites and improving the exchange of information between VDC (Virtual Design and Construction) and field teams.

While BIM has gained widespread adoption among design and engineering professionals, its utilization in the field has been limited. According to the report "Accelerating Digital Transformation Through BIM" by Dodge Construction Network (2021), contractors using BIM have witnessed significant improvements in quality, health and safety, cost control, schedule control, and overall business results. However, only 44% of general contractors, 35% of specialty trade contractors, and 33% of owners have integrated BIM into their practices, indicating a gap between office and field teams. On the other hand, reality capture technology is becoming widely embraced on construction sites.

To bridge this gap, OpenSpace has made substantial investments in its reality capture platform and BIM capabilities. The technology aims to simplify BIM visualization and make it actionable in the field, strengthening coordination between office and field teams. The company has already observed a 27% increase in users that utilize BIM, indicating a strong interest in combining BIM and reality capture in the field.

Revizto, alongside other leading construction solution providers, is collaborating with OpenSpace to deliver integrated workflows to their mutual customers. "Through our collaboration with Revizto, we can prioritize the interests of both VDC and field teams," said OpenSpace CEO Jeevan Kalanithi. "By streamlining workflows, we can enhance coordination, save valuable time on a daily basis, accelerate project completion, and enable VDC managers and field teams to be more efficient so they can focus on what they do best."

"With OpenSpace, field teams can effortlessly capture current site conditions, compare it to BIM models, and explore their sites as easily as using Google Street View," said Arman Gukasyan, Founder and CEO of Revizto. "When combined with our platform, the power to break down data silos and facilitate seamless collaboration among projects teams will be easier than ever to achieve. We're just getting started."

Further details on the Revizto and OpenSpace collaboration will be unveiled at Waypoint, OpenSpace's virtual customer summit, on June 8, 2023. The event will feature sessions with customers, industry leaders, and innovators sharing insights, best practices, and exciting product announcements under the theme of "Simple & Fast Coordination: Connecting Field & VDC through Reality Capture." For more information and registration, please visit our event page .

