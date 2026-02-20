Revizto enhances construction analysis workflows with Hexagon Multivista integration

New integration connects Hexagon Multivista's deviation analysis directly into Revizto, streamlining issue tracking for complex projects

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A newly launched integration between Hexagon Multivista's Analyze deviation detection module and Revizto enables project teams to push clash and deviation data directly into Revizto, improving collaboration and workflow efficiency across large-scale construction projects.

As projects grow in complexity, the ability to act on site data quickly is critical. This capability streamlines issue tracking and improves visibility for construction teams, enabling them to track and resolve issues within their existing workflows while maintaining the context of live coordination models.

"By integrating this capability into the Revizto Collaboration Hub, we're expanding the centralized workspace where people can coordinate, communicate, and make data-driven decisions with increased speed and alignment - a reflection of our shared belief in enabling AEC teams to achieve the precision modern delivery demands. It's exciting to partner with Hexagon Multivista as we power efficiency for the professionals building the structures our communities rely on every day," said Arman Gukasyan, Founder and CEO at Revizto.

Unified workflows for higher quality delivery

This feature is designed specifically for deviation analysis users, supporting issue push functionality that allows individual issues to be sent to Revizto for immediate follow-up and resolution.

"With this integration, we're empowering our customers to seamlessly act on captured project data within one unified workflow," said Taylor Cupp, Head of Multivista Analyze Services at Hexagon. "By connecting our Analyze services with Revizto, teams can identify and resolve issues faster - helping them deliver higher quality complex construction projects with greater confidence and efficiency."

About Revizto

Revizto enables the people behind the world's most important structures to do their best work. We connect architects, engineers, contractors and owners to deliver projects on time and on budget. By uniting teams in one shared 2D/3D space across the entire building lifecycle, we drive maximum collaboration and results. From airports to hospitals to data centers, Revizto empowers clients like Jacobs, AECOM, AtkinsRéalis, Skanska, and Stantec to deliver critical infrastructure without risk or waste, for a world that's built to last. Our technology is built on a gaming engine, making it unbreakable for construction's toughest conditions and most complex projects. It works everywhere teams need it—in the office or on-site, across all devices. Backed by Summit Partners, Revizto is headquartered in Switzerland and has team members across the globe.

About Hexagon

Hexagon is the global leader in measurement technologies. We provide the confidence that vital industries rely on to build, navigate, and innovate. From microns to Mars, our solutions ensure productivity, quality, safety, and sustainability in everything from manufacturing and construction to mining and autonomous systems.

Hexagon has approximately 24,800 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 5.4bn EUR.

Learn more at hexagon.com.

SOURCE Revizto