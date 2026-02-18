Revizto Essentials now available through Global eTraining

Design and construction teams now have expanded choices for deploying project-ready education as Revizto integrates its core training into the GeT Everything library.

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global eTraining today announced that Revizto Essentials is now also available through its GeT Everything library , expanding access to structured, project-ready training for AECO professionals around the world. The release strengthens the long-standing partnership between Global eTraining and Revizto and gives organizations additional flexibility in how they access Revizto training.

Revizto Essentials remains available through Revizto Academy , alongside Revizto's full certification program. The new availability through Global eTraining enables organizations that already rely on the GeT platform to incorporate Revizto Essentials into their existing learning environments.

Delivered through Global eTraining's flexible learning platform, Revizto Essentials provides a comprehensive introduction to core Revizto workflows, including project setup, model navigation, issue tracking, clash coordination, and working across 2D and 3D environments. Designed for real-world delivery, the course helps organizations onboard users efficiently, align teams around consistent ways of working, and reduce risk as projects grow in scale and complexity.

"This partnership with Revizto reflects our commitment to providing learners with the most up-to-date, impactful content available," said William Myers, Director of Operations at Global eTraining. "We are incredibly proud of our longstanding relationship and excited to expand our training library with Revizto Essentials. Our priority has always been empowering professionals with the knowledge they need to succeed in rapidly evolving digital environments."

"Great coordination doesn't come from tools alone — it comes from people knowing how to use them well," said Jason Howden, Chief Innovation Officer at Revizto. "By deepening our partnership with Global eTraining, we're making it easier for teams to build capability faster, apply consistent workflows, and turn knowledge into action. That's what helps teams reduce friction, work with confidence, and secure better outcomes on real projects worldwide."

The announcement comes ahead of the Made Right Conference (formerly RevUP), taking place February 23–25, 2026, in San Diego, where AECO leaders will gather to focus on turning digital strategies into practical, real-world results. Global eTraining is a Silver Sponsor of the event.

To explore Revizto Essentials and the company's broader learning and certification offerings, visit Revizto Academy at https://academy.revizto.com/learn .

About Revizto

Revizto enables the people behind the world's most important structures to do their best work. We connect architects, engineers, contractors and owners to deliver projects on time and on budget. By uniting teams in one shared 2D/3D space across the entire building lifecycle, we drive maximum collaboration and results. From airports to hospitals to data centers, Revizto empowers clients like Jacobs, AECOM, AtkinsRéalis, Skanska, and Stantec to deliver critical infrastructure without risk or waste, for a world that's built to last. Our technology is built on a gaming engine, making it unbreakable for construction's toughest conditions and most complex projects. It works everywhere teams need it—in the office or on-site, across all devices. Backed by Summit Partners, Revizto is headquartered in Switzerland and has team members across the globe.

About Global eTraining



Global eTraining delivers revolutionary, AI-powered training designed to elevate human potential—helping organizations close digital skills gaps, confirm project-ready teams and drive technology adoption.

AECO and manufacturing firms worldwide rely on GeT to create and share custom workflows, build technical skills and accelerate efficiency.

With the industry's largest online training library , a project-specific course builder , AI-powered efficiency tools and robust analytics to maximize ROI —Global eTraining is the most effective training solution for the most effective teams.

SOURCE Revizto