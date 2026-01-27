Revizto Expands Leadership Team and Launches CIO Advisory Program to Support Rapid Growth

New appointments further strengthen Revizto as it pursues ambitious growth plans through market expansion across the US, Europe, and the Middle East.

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revizto, the leading collaboration platform for the Architecture, Engineering, Construction & Operations (AECO) industry has strengthened its leadership team with two additions. The company is also launching its 2026 CIO Advisory Program aimed at connecting senior technology and operation leaders to collaborate on emerging trends and best practices.

Championing sustainable growth and transformation along with a laser sharp focus on deepening customer partnerships, Michael Dorman has been appointed as Chief Revenue Officer. He previously served as Vice President in commercial roles at Hexagon and Multivista, which was acquired by Hexagon. He is joined by Marc Schütz as Chief Product Officer, who brings with him over 20 years of experience in product management and development across Augmented Reality (AR) and digital transformation in building and industrial engineering for companies such as Bentley Systems and PTC.

With an estimated $94 trillion required to support global infrastructure investment by 2040, Revizto has organically expanded its international footprint to meet growing customer demand, supporting more than 80,000 projects built worldwide to date for global enterprise customers across engineering, design and construction and increasingly, long-term asset management.

These leadership appointments further strengthen Revizto as the company pursues its ambitious growth plans, maintaining profitability while expanding across the US, Europe, the Middle East and APAC. This builds on an impressive 824% growth over the past five years, with a 56% year-on-year average – a trajectory Revizto intends to continue.

Together, Marc and Michael will develop Revizto's product roadmap with a practical, value-driven approach supported by their deep industry experience. The roadmap focuses on enterprise scalability, advanced automation to drive efficiency, and robust API integrations, delivering intuitive and scalable workflows that help project teams improve productivity and reduce risk across projects.

Arman Gukasyan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Revizto said: "We're not here to follow the industry's pace, we're here to accelerate it. We're delighted to have Marc and Michael join the team as they supercharge our capabilities to support more partners navigating complex schedules, tightening budgets, and tough conditions. We're moving the industry beyond fragmented workflows towards a scalable and connected future."

Top CIOs join Revizto's new CIO Program

The new global CIO program will facilitate discussion on topical industry trends and the real-world pressures enterprise technology leaders face. By engaging directly with senior leaders at Revizto, CIO participants help shape practical, value-driven solutions that address the challenges AECO teams encounter every day. The program will focus on optimizing the tech stack, advancing skills and talent growth, and maintaining robust governance, security and compliance – keeping Revizto deeply in tune with the market and primed to build solutions that are aligned with what project teams truly need.

Revizto's CIO Program will bring together over 75 senior AECO executives from around the world through a series of curated roundtables, guided by a group of experienced regional CIO advisors based in APAC, EMEA, and North America, including: Steven Capper, CDIO at Carnival and formerly AECOM; David Felker, CIO at Trilion and formerly Amazon and AECOM; and Kurt Brissett, CDIO at Built and formerly the Australian Department of Defense and Transport For New South Wales.

Arman concludes: "This year we're expanding our CIO program into new regions and welcome experienced leaders in digital transformation to help us to drive meaningful action. Through our advisory program we're leading with action – not just conversation – with a robust peer network that supports change, collaboration, and continued progress across the industry."

About Revizto

Revizto enables the people behind the world's most important structures to do their best work. We connect architects, engineers, contractors and owners to deliver projects on time and on budget. By uniting teams in one shared 2D/3D space across the entire building lifecycle, we drive maximum collaboration and results. From airports to hospitals to data centers, Revizto empowers clients like Jacobs, AECOM, AtkinsRéalis, Skanska, and Stantec to deliver critical infrastructure without risk or waste, for a world that's built to last. Our technology is built on a gaming engine, making it unbreakable for construction's toughest conditions and most complex projects. It works everywhere teams need it—in the office or on-site, across all devices. Backed by Summit Partners, Revizto is headquartered in Switzerland and has team members across the globe.

SOURCE Revizto