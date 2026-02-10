Revizto strengthens openBIM commitment with buildingSMART memberships across the DACH region

The move aims to advance openBIM standards, informed by real-world project delivery.

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revizto today announced its membership of buildingSMART in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, reinforcing its commitment to open standards and industry-wide collaboration throughout the DACH region.

Construction programs are growing in scale, technical complexity, and interdependence. Teams are increasingly required to coordinate large volumes of information between disciplines and organizations, often under significant schedule and delivery pressure. As digital construction continues to evolve, open and connected BIM workflows play a vital role in enabling reliable coordination and informed decision-making.

Revizto supports teams throughout the full project lifecycle through a unified environment that brings together 2D drawings and 3D models, enabling more efficient coordination, reducing risk, and accelerating delivery. In the DACH market, the platform already underpins large-scale healthcare and infrastructure initiatives, including the CHF 600 million Aarau Cantonal Hospital in Switzerland with Implenia and the €665 million expansion of Munich Airport's Terminal 1E in Germany.

Joining buildingSMART in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, part of the worldwide industry body driving the digital transformation of the built asset industry through open standards and collaboration, extends this foundation and reflects Revizto's focus on supporting the practical adoption of openBIM principles in regional markets.

Advancing open standards through real-world delivery

"Open standards are increasingly critical to how the AECO industry operates," said Arman Gukasyan, Founder and CEO of Revizto. "As a Swiss-based company, joining buildingSMART organizations in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland allows us to deepen our engagement with regional communities that are shaping openBIM adoption. By working closely with project teams on active programs, we can help connect standards development with the practical realities of delivery – improving how teams coordinate, reduce risk, and work more efficiently."

Insight shaped by complex, multidisciplinary projects

Representatives from buildingSMART welcomed Revizto's involvement and highlighted the value of working with solution providers that operate close to project teams and the realities of day-to-day delivery.

"Revizto brings valuable, hands-on project experience from multidisciplinary projects," said Dr. Andrea Leu of Bauen digital Schweiz / buildingSMART Switzerland. "This practical perspective is essential for us to strengthen consistent and effective openBIM implementation in the Swiss market."

"Interoperability is not an abstract concept. It has to work on real projects," added Christoph Eichler, buildingSMART Austria. "Engagement from platforms like Revizto helps connect standards development with day-to-day coordination challenges."

Gunther Wölfle of buildingSMART Germany said, "The further development of digital construction depends on exchange between software providers and industry professionals. Revizto's membership strengthens this dialogue within the openBIM ecosystem."

Contributing to the future of open digital construction

Through its memberships, Revizto plans to engage in regional initiatives, working groups, and knowledge-sharing activities, bringing insight drawn from BIM coordination on live programs. This engagement will help strengthen the connection between standards development and practical application, supporting continued progress toward open, efficient digital construction practices in the DACH region.

