Revizto Releases Its 2024 Field Day Schedule - Bringing 26 Free Local AECO Networking Events to the US & Canada

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Revizto , the industry-leading Integrated Collaboration Platform that streamlines and centralizes project workflows and communication, announced today the release of their full schedule of Field Days for 2024.

It's great to see how the AECO community is improving with tools they are using and how they're evolving their practice. These free in-person events bring together the local AEC community to network and hear from industry experts on their approaches to VDC/BIM Coordination, Preconstruction, Design, Field Communication, Reality Capture, and more! Food and drinks are also provided, seats are limited, and registration is now open.

Field Days are free in-person events hosted throughout the world to bring together the local Architecture, Engineering, Construction and Operations/Owners (AECO) community to network and hear from industry experts to maximize their workflows and learn best practices and new approaches to BIM Coordination, Preconstruction, Design, Field Communication, Information Management, Reality Capture, and more.

Last year's speakers included industry experts from Mortenson, HED, McCarthy Building Companies Inc., Rossetti, Bird Construction, Ehvert Mission, Diamond Schmitt Architects, Rudolph & Sletten, EDiS, Gilbane, XL Construction, KPF, Extreme Aerial Productions, Magil Construction, DeAngelis Diamond, Abstract Group, Murphy Company, Augmented Construction, KTS Engineering, AECOM Hunt, PCL Construction, Knutson Construction, Innovation Design & Consulting Group and many more!

"These localized events that we're having in a lot of metro areas around the world are bringing us a lot of success, not just in promoting the brand of Revizto, but also in fostering conversations around pushing the AECO industry, bringing like-minded professionals together, and just talking about best practices. Overall, getting technology in a better frame for the construction space." - Greg Keller, Director of Sales, North America, Revizto

Here's what past attendees have said about their experience attending a Field Day:

"The great thing about the Field Day is seeing all the industry professionals, all the local folks, and all our peers that are in the community. Everyone knows each other and it's really nice to catch up and understand and learn what they are working on in the past year or so because we don't get a chance to work with everybody on projects. It's great to see how the community is improving with tools they are using and how they're evolving their practice to best serve our industry and our clients." - Marin Pastar, Global Principal, Vertical Information Modeling, Jacobs

"I think it's good that there was a presentation from a general contractor and a subcontractor because we have gone to events before where it's just the GC's perspective and our side of looking at it doesn't really fit in." - Jaclyn Johnston, Project Administrator, Rock Hill Mechanical

Field Days are free to attend and registration is required. The three-hour events in North America include:

Ample networking time to connect with local AECO peers in the area

Knowledgeable guest speakers sharing industry-specific best practices and case studies

Product showcases highlighting cutting-edge technology to maximize existing tech-stacks

Drinks and lunch

Registration is now open and spaces are limited. Register today to attend a Field Day near you.

About Revizto

Revizto is the leading Integrated Collaboration Platform used by professionals from across the Architecture, Engineering, Construction, and Operation (AECO) industry to streamline workflows and communication with all stakeholders in a unified environment throughout the project lifecycle. The Revizto platform is intuitive, adaptable, and fully functional from any device. https://revizto.com/

