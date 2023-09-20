REVLAB Technology Upgrades Hospitality Solution Device with Latest Panic Button App Features

News provided by

REVLAB Technology LLC

20 Sep, 2023, 15:00 ET

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REVLAB Technology, a leading innovator in safety and security solutions, is proud to announce the latest update to its groundbreaking panic button app, designed specifically to safeguard hotel workers. With a solid commitment to the safety and well-being of employees in the hospitality industry, REVLAB has been actively testing and innovating new features to provide an even more reliable and efficient safety tool for hotel staff.

The most recent REVLAB panic button app update includes a much-requested feature: a 3-second delay. This innovative addition is designed to help prevent false alarms, ensuring that when a hotel worker activates the panic button, it is indeed a genuine emergency situation.

False alarms can have serious consequences including unnecessary panic, resource wastage, and potential damage to a hotel's reputation. REVLAB's dedication to addressing this issue head-on has led to the integration of a 3-second delay, requiring users to confirm their emergency within this brief window.

"We understand the importance of not only providing a quick response to emergencies but also ensuring the accuracy of these alerts," said Martin, Client Operations Manager of REVLAB Technology. "By incorporating a 3-second time delay, we are significantly reducing the likelihood of false alarms while still guaranteeing swift action when it's truly needed."

The REVLAB panic button app has already gained widespread adoption in the hotel industry due to its user-friendly interface, immediate response capabilities, and real-time location tracking features. The new update reinforces REVLAB's position as an industry leader in enhancing worker safety.

Additional features in the software include:

Two-Way Communication: Hotel staff can communicate directly with security personnel to provide critical information during emergencies.

Location Tracking: Real-time tracking via Bluetooth technology ensures that responders can quickly locate and assist the worker in distress.

Instant Alerts: Alerts are sent simultaneously to on-site security, management, and local authorities, streamlining the response process.

REVLAB Technology's ongoing commitment to improving safety and security in the hospitality industry underscores its dedication to providing effective solutions for hotel workers and management alike. With the continuous integration of new features, the Panic Button App sets a new standard for reliability and precision in emergency response technology.

Request Quote: [email protected]

Learn more: Hotel Panic Button | REVLAB Technology | USA

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE REVLAB Technology LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.