Revlon Announces Megan Thee Stallion As Newest Global Brand Ambassador

"I've always set the bar high for myself with everything I do, but to now be a brand ambassador for Revlon, it feels like a new level," said Megan. "To me, the Revlon brand stands for both beauty and female strength and I'm excited to help define what that means to a new generation of women."

Known for her breakout anthems, including "Hot Girl Summer" and "Savage," Megan Thee Stallion is the ultimate triple threat: music artist, social media sensation, and cutting-edge tastemaker. She continues to set and conquer goals in both music and television with a slew of awards and accomplishments to her name. Most recently, she released the song, "Girls In The Hood," and hit #1 on the Billboard charts with her track "Savage". She is also co-anchoring HBO Max's reality show competition, Legendary, which highlights modern drag ball culture, working on her new album and pursuing her bachelor's degree in Health Administration at Texas Southern University.

"Megan is a remarkable talent and we know she's only going to continue to rise to new heights," said Silvia Galfo, Revlon Global Brand President. "When we first approached her about a partnership nearly a year ago, we were drawn to her confidence and fierce ambition as much as her power to hold nothing back. She loves to express herself with makeup and is a constant inspiration to her fans on living boldly. It's that authenticity and unapologetic spirit that we admire, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the Revlon family."

Over its 80+ year history, Revlon has defined modernity with its electrifying "Unforgettable Women" campaign in the 1990's and signed the first Black and plus-size models to beauty contracts. Revlon was also the first mainstream makeup brand to feature a woman of color in a national beauty advertisement in the 1970's.

Megan Thee Stallion will begin appearing on behalf of Revlon across media platforms beginning this month.

About Revlon:

An iconic American beauty brand, Revlon was founded in 1932 with revolutionary opaque nail enamel. Today the brand is regarded as global beauty leader, innovator and color expert, offering consumers in more than 150 countries a range of high quality color cosmetics, under leading franchises including ColorStay, Super Lustrous, Revlon Ultra HD and PhotoReady Candid. The brand has a rich heritage in hair color and care, including ColorSilk, the number one consumer hair color brand in the US. Revlon also offers a wide range of tools for beauty and nail. Revlon serves professional hair stylists and colorists with the Revlon Professional line, offering hair color, hair care and styling products under the Revlonissimo, UniqOne, and Equave franchises. Revlon Professional also provides cutting edge education to help salon professionals around the world transform their clients to look their very best. With a long-standing commitment to women's progress, health and well-being, the brand has history of raising funds and awareness for women's issues through signature programs like the Revlon Run Walk and The Revlon Million Dollar Challenge.

