Revlon Group Holdings LLC Names Terri & Sandy as Creative Agency for Almay, Mitchum, Crème of Nature, and American Crew Brands

Independent agency to ignite four classic beauty and personal care brands

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Revlon Group Holdings LLC ("Revlon"), the iconic beauty company, has announced a new partnership with independent creative agency Terri & Sandy for four of its brands: ALMAY®, which pioneered hypoallergenic cosmetics for sensitive skin; Mitchum®, the high-efficacy antiperspirant for men and women; Crème of Nature®, a haircare brand specializing in nutrient-rich natural ingredients for textured hair; and American Crew®, the world's leading professional men's grooming brand.

The win came following a seven-week competitive review led by Peter Carter of search consultancy Creative Haystack.

Revlon has tasked Terri & Sandy with developing a new brand platform, rooted in an evolved digital-first strategy, and integrated marketing efforts for each brand, with an eye toward the products' individual market positions and target demographics.

"The team from Terri & Sandy impressed us with their powerful understanding of the consumer, and their ability to generate impactful creative ideas executed with top production quality. We are excited to enter this partnership, and are highly confident that they will deliver breakthrough communication platforms for our brands, becoming a large part of Revlon's future success," said Geralyn Breig, President, North America for Revlon.

The first work from Terri & Sandy across all four brands is expected to debut in 2025.

"Terri & Sandy was chosen for the strength of its strong strategic skills, track record of business-building advertising, ability to speak to the varying target audiences, and their 'fun but polished' personality that blended well with the client," said Peter Carter, Creative Haystack's Founder & CEO. "It also didn't hurt that everyone at the agency wore Revlon lipstick when they met the client–and I mean everyone."

Revlon marks the first new business win for Terri & Sandy under new President, Peyton Sutton, who joined the agency's executive leadership team last month, as Co-Founder Terri Meyer announced her retirement from advertising.

"Each brand has its own superior product offering, diverse consumer audience, and are at various phases in their growth journey—but all share a common desire to deliver breakthrough work that will fuel their business," said Peyton Sutton, President of Terri & Sandy. "These are brands that we've known and loved, and to have a front row seat to the next phase of their growth is a dream partnership for Terri & Sandy."

About Revlon Group Holdings LLC:

Revlon Group Holdings LLC ("Revlon") has developed a long-standing reputation as a color authority and beauty trendsetter in the world of color cosmetics and hair care. Since its breakthrough launch of the first opaque nail enamel in 1932, Revlon has provided consumers with high quality product innovation, performance, and sophisticated glamour. In 2016, Revlon acquired the iconic Elizabeth Arden company and its portfolio of brands, including its leading designer and celebrity fragrances. Today, Revlon's diversified portfolio of brands is sold in approximately 150 countries around the world in most retail distribution channels, including prestige, salon, mass, and online. Revlon is among the leading global beauty companies, with some of the world's most iconic and desired brands and product offerings in color cosmetics, skin care, hair color, hair care and fragrances under brands such as Revlon, Revlon Professional, Elizabeth Arden, Almay, Mitchum, CND, American Crew, Creme of Nature, Cutex, Juicy Couture, Elizabeth Taylor, Britney Spears, Curve, John Varvatos, and Christina Aguilera.

About ALMAY®:

ALMAY® has been a leader in hypoallergenic makeup since 1931 with the belief that beauty should be effortless and have nothing to hide. That's why ALMAY® formulates products using less than 500 ingredients of 20,000 available while never sacrificing the performance that is expected and deserved. ALMAY®'s makeup is skin loving in curated colors that make creating looks simpler than ever. The brand has always cared for all skin types, even the most sensitive, which is why every product is all kinds of good: effortless, hypoallergenic, fragrance free, cruelty free, doctor tested and now, evolving toward better sustainability. ALMAY® puts your sensitive skin at ease and allows you to feel free! For more visit www.almay.com.

About Mitchum®:

Mitchum® has over 60 years of expertise in superior efficacy, and the brand is expertly formulated to deliver against wetness control, neutralization of odor, and lasting freshness. Mitchum® is Dermatologist tested, suitable for all skin types, and effective against perspiration. Mitchum®'s Triple Odor Defense technology shields from heat, stress, and motion, and allowing consumers to feel most confident and celebrate being closer to others!

About American Crew®:

American Crew®, the Official Supplier to Men™, was founded in 1994 creating a market for grooming options made specifically for men. Over 30 years later, the company has developed a comprehensive portfolio of premium products, as well as a legacy steeped in commitment to the performance that stylists demand and the quality that men trust. From hair and body to shave and skin, the American Crew® brand is dedicated to fulfilling the styling needs of today's man. A landmark in the professional grooming industry, American Crew® has distribution in over 30,000 salons, barbershops, and authorized retailers across 50 countries. For the latest on American Crew® including news and grooming tips, follow @AmericanCrew on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube, and visit www.americancrew.com.

About Crème of Nature®:

Born in 1976 on the South Side of Chicago, Crème of Nature® is a Black-founded and Black-led brand offering a full assortment of proven, high-quality hair products for Care, Styling, and Color designed specifically for coily, curly, and wavy hair. For over 45 years, the brand continues to be a trusted name for those seeking effective and nurturing hair care products. For more information follow @cremeofnature on Instagram and Facebook, @cremeofnatureofficial on TikTok and YouTube and visit www.cremeofnature.com.

About Terri & Sandy:

Terri & Sandy is an independent advertising agency in NYC that brings clients big agency expertise faster, smarter, and more efficiently. Their clients include The Walt Disney Company, Nutella, Freshpet, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Princess Cruises, and BJ's Wholesale Club, among others. Terri & Sandy is a 2023 Fast Company World Changing Ideas winner, has been ranked the #1 Most Effective Independent Agency in the U.S. on the Effie Index and named Ad Age's Best Small Agency in North America. For more information, visit terrisandy.com.

Press Contact:

Lauren Rubenstein, Terry & Sandy

[email protected]

SOURCE Revlon