Revlon Announces Sofia Carson As Global Brand Ambassador

"Since I can remember, one of my favorite places in the world was my mom's vanity, where I discovered my love of fashion, beauty and the perfect red Revlon lipstick. I wore it at my very first dance recital and every recital, performance and dance competition after that. I felt invincible on stage in my red lipstick, like I could do and be anything," said Sofia Carson. "I'm so proud to join the other incredible Revlon ambassadors who inspire me and countless women around the world. Revlon's Live Boldly platform speaks to the woman I was raised to be; a woman who is fearlessly herself, and who boldly fights for her dreams."

"I have watched Sofia evolve into a passionate, dynamic woman with a sparkling personality and infectious positive energy that touches everything she does from her acting and music projects to her commitment to charitable causes," added Silvia Galfo, Revlon Global Brand President, "She's the embodiment of our Live Boldly spirit."

Carson began pursuing her passion for performing arts at a young age to become a celebrated young Hollywood actress and recording artist. She has appeared in multiple critically acclaimed series and movies, and inspired others with her chart-topping music. Along the way, she has earned accolades and award nominations for her talent and personal style, amassing a legion of international fans.

Carson will begin appearing on behalf of Revlon across all media platforms beginning in Spring 2020.

About Revlon:

An iconic American beauty brand, Revlon was founded in 1932 with revolutionary opaque nail enamel. Today the brand is regarded as global beauty leader, innovator and color expert, offering consumers in more than 150 countries a range of high quality color cosmetics, under leading franchises including ColorStay, Super Lustrous, Revlon Ultra HD and PhotoReady Candid. The brand has a rich heritage in hair color and care, including ColorSilk, the number one consumer hair color brand in the US. Revlon also offers a wide range of tools for beauty and nail. Revlon serves professional hair stylists and colorists with the Revlon Professional line, offering hair color, hair care and styling products under the Revlonissimo, UniqOne, and Equave franchises. Revlon Professional also provides cutting edge education to help salon professionals around the world transform their clients to look their very best. With a long-standing commitment to women's progress, health and well-being, the brand has history of raising funds and awareness for women's issues through signature programs like the Revlon Run Walk and The Revlon Million Dollar Challenge.

