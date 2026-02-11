Revlon Appoints Mario Rivera as Chief Operations Officer

Rivera to lead end‑to‑end transformation across manufacturing, logistics, and global supply chain

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revlon Consumer Products LLC ("Revlon") today announced the appointment of Mario Rivera as Chief Operations Officer. Rivera, who joins Revlon from CVS Health, will report to Chief Executive Officer Michelle Peluso. He will oversee Revlon's global supply chain, including procurement, planning, manufacturing, distribution, warehousing, transportation and customer logistics. He will officially begin his role on February 16, 2026.

Mario Rivera

"Mario brings deep expertise in modern, data‑driven supply chain leadership and has successfully scaled complex operations for global consumer businesses," said Michelle Peluso, Chief Executive Officer, Revlon. "His focus on service, resilience, leveraging technology, and creating a strong culture will be instrumental as we continue building a world‑class supply chain that delivers great products to our customers, reliably and efficiently."

"I'm excited to join Revlon at such an exciting moment," said Mario Rivera. "The supply chain is the backbone of the business, delivering breakthrough innovation, improving product availability and elevating the customer experience. I look forward to joining the talented Revlon team to strengthen operations across the supply chain."

Rivera is an experienced operations executive with a track record of leading transformation across large, multi‑site networks. Prior to joining Revlon, he served as SVP, Chief Supply Chain & Logistics Officer at CVS Health, where he led enterprise logistics and supply chain modernization initiatives. He is highly experienced in implementing modern, data‑driven operating systems and deploying large‑scale robotics and automation, all while fostering highly engaged, high‑performing teams. Earlier in his career, Rivera held senior roles spanning manufacturing strategy, omni‑channel fulfillment, and distribution network optimization. Mario's career is strengthened by extensive global experience across the U.S., U.K., Mexico, and Switzerland, along with a Masters in Engineering from the University of Cambridge.

About Revlon Consumer Products LLC

About Mario Rivera

Mario is Revlon's EVP and Chief Operations Officer, responsible for driving the company's end‑to‑end supply chain transformation to increase enterprise value. He oversees a global team which covers planning, procurement, manufacturing, distribution, transportation, and customer logistics.

With 25+ years of experience across the healthcare ecosystem—including MedTech, Life Sciences, Retail/Pharmacy, and global manufacturing—Mario has held leadership roles at CVS Health, Target, Danaher, Becton Dickinson, and Integer Holdings. His responsibilities have spanned P&L management, product development, marketing, engineering, quality, global sourcing, and program management.

Mario has deep expertise in business and operational transformation on a global scale, including M&A due diligence and integration, technology transfers, and launching, consolidating, or expanding sites across the U.S., Latin America, Europe, and Asia. He is known for implementing modern, data‑driven operating systems and large‑scale robotics/automation while fostering strong team engagement.

Mario holds a BSc in Industrial Engineering with a minor in Systems Engineering from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and a Masters in Engineering from the University of Cambridge. He is passionate about leadership and mentorship, committed to developing talent and supporting the next generation of global leaders.

