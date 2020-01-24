Revlon Launches Total Color, A New Breakthrough in Clean and Vegan Permanent Hair Color with chef and author Katie Lee

The unique Total Color formula nourishes hair during every step of the color process, providing natural-looking color and brilliant shine with less breakage. Formulated without common hair color ingredients like ammonia, parabens, sulfates, silicones, mineral oil, phthalates and gluten, while enriched with Cannabis Sativa (Hemp) Seed oil, Total Color leaves hair silky soft with rich, vibrant color that lasts. The easy-to use squeeze bottle has a targeted, no drip applicator tip to ensure a fast, effortless experience and precision at the roots.

"Revlon Total Color represents a significant milestone in clean beauty with real innovation in the hair color category," said Silvia Galfo, Revlon Global Brand President. "Clean beauty has primarily been about makeup and skincare, but now consumers have a choice in at-home color without having to compromise product performance."

Dermatologist-tested, each Total Color box includes a cream colorant and developer formula along with a post-color, multi-use Botanical Enriched Conditioning Gloss infused with Camellia oil and carefully selected botanical extracts by shade family – chamomile for blondes, cranberry for reds, sesame for brunettes and black tea for dark brown/black – to nourish each hair's cuticle for healthy, long-lasting shine. Made with FSC Certified Material, the carton and insert are fully recyclable.

Revlon tapped bestselling cookbook author and Emmy-nominated TV chef, Katie Lee, to be its Total Color Ambassador in the new campaign launching this month. Katie will appear in the TV and digital ads and share her Total Color experience with her followers on her own channels. Her shade, Revlon Total Color in Medium Natural Brown (#50), enriches her natural brunette color with added vibrancy and glossy shine.

"I strive to make choices that fit my healthy lifestyle," said Katie Lee. "For the first time, I can get clean hair color without compromising vibrancy and the condition of my hair with Revlon Total Color."

Katie can be seen on national network and cable shows cooking up her latest recipes. She has been cooking since the age of 4 and quickly learned the value of seasonal ingredients by sourcing fresh meat and produce from her family's farm. Today, she continues to delight millions by sharing her passion for healthy food and delicious recipes.

Revlon Total Color is available in 16 vibrant shades for $7.99 at drug/mass retailers nationwide and Revlon.com

An iconic American beauty brand, Revlon was founded in 1932 with revolutionary opaque nail enamel. Today the brand is regarded as global beauty leader, innovator and color expert, offering consumers in more than 150 countries a range of high quality color cosmetics, under leading franchises including ColorStay, Super Lustrous, Revlon Ultra HD and PhotoReady Candid. The brand has a rich heritage in hair color and care, including ColorSilk, the number one consumer hair color brand in the US. Revlon also offers a wide range of tools for beauty and nail. Revlon serves professional hair stylists and colorists with the Revlon Professional line, offering hair color, hair care and styling products under the Revlonissimo, UniqOne, and Equave franchises. Revlon Professional also provides cutting edge education to help salon professionals around the world transform their clients to look their very best. With a long-standing commitment to women's progress, health and well-being, the brand has history of raising funds and awareness for women's issues through signature programs like the Revlon Run Walk and The Revlon Million Dollar Challenge.

