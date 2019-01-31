Revlon Unveils Its New "I Can. So I Did." Campaign with Brand Ambassadors Gal Gadot, Ashley Graham, Adwoa Aboah and Eniola Abioro

"Our goal with 'I Can. So I Did.' is to inspire and spark a conversation where women are encouraged to be candid and unapologetic. We want to give women the confidence to be themselves and turn their potential into achievement – big or small – and motivate others to live boldly and hold nothing back," said Silvia Galfo, Revlon Global Brand President.

The "I Can. So I Did" campaign's message for the new Revlon PhotoReady Candid Collection is the perfect expression of Revlon's Live Boldly platform, which launched last year and seeks to motivate women to seize their moment – by being true to who they are and holding nothing back.

The new Revlon PhotoReady Candid Collection featured in the campaign includes skin-enhancing makeup with a flawless natural finish formulated with antioxidant and anti-pollutant Vitamin E, and anti-blue light ingredients to benefit and protect skin against harsh environmental stressors. The collection has also been formulated without parabens, phthalates, oils, synthetic dyes or fragrances.

In addition to Revlon Brand Ambassadors' personal stories and candid advice, the "I Can. So I Did" campaign will include a digital influencer campaign and a consumer sweepstakes* giveaway, with one grand prize winner receiving $4,000 in prizes including trip package for two to NYC, a one-day mentorship with Revlon executives in NYC and participation in a Revlon photoshoot. To enter, post any throwback #tb of yourself, and share a proud accomplishment, and include #ICANSOIDID #sweepstakes with the @Revlon tag to be entered.

I Can. So I Did. launches across all media platforms, beginning today. For additional information on Revlon and to view behind-the-scenes content and additional announcements surrounding the campaign, visit www.Revlon.com, #ICanSoIDid and #liveboldly and follow @Revlon on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and RevlonSnaps on SnapChat.

*See http://www.revlon.com/about/rules/i-can-so-i-did-giveaway for sweepstakes rules.

About Revlon:

An iconic American beauty brand, Revlon was founded in 1932 with revolutionary opaque nail enamel. Today the brand is regarded as global beauty leader, innovator and color expert, offering consumers in more than 150 countries a range of high quality color cosmetics, under leading franchises including ColorStay, Super Lustrous, Revlon Ultra HD and PhotoReady. The brand has a rich heritage in hair color and care, including ColorSilk, the number one consumer hair color brand in the US. Revlon also offers a wide range of tools for beauty and nail. Revlon serves professional hair stylists and colorists with the Revlon Professional line, offering hair color, hair care and styling products under the Revlonissimo, Nutri Color Crème, Young Color Excel, Be Fabulous, UniqOne, and Equave franchises. Revlon Professional also provides cutting edge education to help salon professionals around the world transform their clients to look their very best. With a long-standing commitment to women's progress, health and well-being, the brand has history of raising funds and awareness for women's issues through signature programs like the Revlon Run Walk and The Revlon Million Dollar Challenge.

