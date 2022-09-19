REVOLT Announces Increased Brand Presence at This Year's REVOLT Summit x AT&T

– Global brands to activate in celebration of Black culture and uplifting young Black leaders –

Two-Day Immersive Experience Kicks Off September 24th – 25th

Tickets available NOW at REVOLTSummit.com

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REVOLT, The leading Black-owned and operated multimedia platform announced today that strategic partnerships have led to an increase in global brand presence at this year's REVOLT Summit x AT&T, which will take place in Atlanta, Ga., on September 24th and 25th. The growing level of brand presence points to a positive trend of corporations demonstrating their commitment to DE&I by amplifying Black voices and creating opportunities to achieve more equity.

Sponsors of this year's REVOLT Summit x AT&T include:

AT&T State Farm Ally McDonald's Walmart Puma Empower Global Doritos Pepsi Ciroc / Deleon Microsoft

"Having so many of the world's most impactful and culturally relevant brands at this year's REVOLT Summit x AT&T is just another testament to our tremendous growth and influence as a brand," said Detavio Samuels, CEO of REVOLT. "We are Hip Hop and REVOLT represents Black culture, so we're grateful to have brand partners that understand our power and actively do the work to empower the next generation of cultural leaders."

Over the course of the two-day experience, sponsors will present panels, live entertainment and other activations around the summit's three pillars – Community, Commerce, and Connectivity. From merchandise drops to special guests, the summit will leave attendees feeling celebrated and empowered to reimagine the future, now.

"We are extremely grateful to all of our partners and their commitment to investing in our communities, developing Black talent, and especially by partnering with Black-owned businesses like REVOLT," said Deon Graham, Chief Brand Officer of REVOLT. "We look forward to continuing these partnerships and engaging new brand partners in the future."

For more information about this year's programming and to purchase tickets for admission, please visit www.revoltsummit.com and download the REVOLT app.

The 2022 REVOLT Summit x AT&T is curated by entertainment and brand experience company, Superfly . Join and follow the social conversation on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube via @ATT, @REVOLT, @REVOLTSummit and #REVOLTSummitxATT.

ABOUT REVOLT TV

REVOLT is the leading Black-owned and operated multimedia platform servicing content 24/7 across digital, linear and live media channels. The platform produces rich content and original material with the biggest names in Hip-Hop, along with reports of breaking news, current events, trends and announcements within the Black cultural movement and Hip-Hop world. REVOLT takes pride in its diversity, both in its mindset and its company makeup, further instilling its dedication to culture within its staff and audiences. Founded by Sean "Diddy" Combs in 2013, REVOLT attracts more than 50 million millennials and Gen Z audiences through its disruptive, authentic material across all platforms. In 2021, REVOLT launched a brand new digital mobile app where users can view extended releases, live updates from relevant news, exclusive specials and much more.

For more information on REVOLT's digital content, please visit https://www.revolt.tv/ and visit https://revolt.tv/listings for local broadcast listings.

*About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

About Superfly

Superfly is an entertainment and brand experience company obsessed with activating and amplifying communities around common passions and unforgettable moments. Superfly's expertise is building cultural experiences with a distinct identity such as the iconic Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, The FRIENDS Experience, BravoCon, and REVOLT Music Summit, that are equally desired by brands and destinations for fans. Superfly delivers brand experiences for clients including Citi, Intel, NBCUniversal, Verizon Media, and CLEAR by blending strategy, insights, creativity, technology, and flawless execution.



Working across sports, music and entertainment, Superfly has been named Global Experiential Agency of the Year by The Drum, and their experiences have been honored by Event Marketer, BizBash, Campaign, and Digiday. Superfly is headquartered in New York. Learn more at http://superf.ly, and follow on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

