REVOLT Appoints New Executive Leadership to Expand Global Strategy

LOS ANGELES, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, REVOLT, the leading Black-owned media company founded by Sean "Diddy" Combs, announced a new roster of senior leadership to expand its global strategy, continue company growth and spearhead the execution of key initiatives across various categories. With these new appointments, REVOLT continues as a leader for Black-owned and operated media brands focused on elevating future business leaders and transforming Hip Hop culture.

Combs has appointed distinguished industry veterans Detavio Samuels to Chief Executive Officer, and Colin McIntosh to Chief Operating Officer and Chief Finance Officer of the rapidly growing platform, both of whom bring tremendous value and experience in building scalable media companies. Samuels was initially hired as Chief Operating Officer in 2020 and McIntosh joined in 2018 as the SVP of Finance. In addition to these key appointments, Combs Enterprises, the portfolio of businesses and investments built and cultivated by Combs, has elevated longtime digital strategist Deon Graham to Chief Brand Officer.

Graham, Samuels and McIntosh will work alongside Cherisse McKenzie (Head of Content and Production), Angela Bundrant Turner (Head of Marketing and Public Relations), Mike Roche (Executive Vice President of Ad Sales), and James 'JB' Brown (Executive Vice President of Content Distribution), to shape the company's future.

As a digital-forward, mission-driven media brand, REVOLT takes pride in empowering young executives while fostering an inspiring workplace that promotes inclusivity and creativity. REVOLT's new appointments further establish its dedication to maintaining diverse senior level talent who will continue propelling the platform forward and building an inherently global company that remains an authority on Hip Hop culture.

"With Black creativity driving the global economy and Hip Hop driving global culture, REVOLT is primed to be the leading Black-owned global media power," said Detavio Samuels, CEO of REVOLT. "Our focus is growing rapidly, expanding digitally, positioning Hip Hop to dominate the video space, and transforming the global media landscape."

Widely recognized for a growing slate of original content powered by the biggest names in Hip Hop, REVOLT plans to shift its approach to creating talent-driven franchises, expanding into untapped cultural categories, and forging strategic partnerships with leading brands and media platforms that share a commitment to breaking new ground in the space.

"My vision for REVOLT was always to build the world's largest Black-owned media company powered by the smartest young executives from the culture," Sean "Diddy" Combs stated. "As we reimagine the future of the brand, it's important that we stay true to that mission and position real game-changers to lead the way."

With additional new subscribers over the past year, REVOLT's base climbed to over 60 million households and crossed one million YouTube subscribers organically, with continued rapid expansion. The company is set to release the new REVOLT app in Q2 of 2021 to provide 24-hour original content to viewers worldwide.

"I came up in this digital era and our brands have actively shaped the evolution of digital media in real-time," stated Deon Graham, Chief Brand Officer of Combs Enterprises. "The internet has empowered young creators to be in positions of power to now help ensure that the teams working behind the camera reflect the talent in front."

REVOLT and Combs Enterprises are pleased to formally announce the following appointments to their senior leadership teams:

Detavio Samuels, Chief Executive Officer of REVOLT – Samuels previously served as REVOLT's Chief Operating Officer since June 2020 . With his new appointment as CEO, Samuels is a visionary for the rising generation as one of corporate America's youngest executives. Samuels continues to bring REVOLT his vast expertise in media to drive the platform's mission in creating fresh and exciting content that produces a long-lasting impact. Samuels is widely recognized for his work in helping young viewers understand the world around them and impact change through Hip Hop, along with bringing social justice issues to light with REVOLT's platform.

Colin McIntosh, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Finance Officer of REVOLT – McIntosh will serve as Chief Operating Officer in addition to his current role of Chief Finance Officer. Prior to joining REVOLT in April 2018, McIntosh served as corporate controller for Scopely, one of the fastest growing mobile gaming companies in the world, as well as Vice President Finance for Sony Pictures Television, where he was responsible for all North and South American networks. McIntosh will bring his strong background in entertainment and technology to serve as the anchor for REVOLT's business endeavors and continue growing the platform through innovative new partnerships.

Deon Graham, Chief Brand Officer of Combs Enterprises – Graham is appointed as Chief Brand Officer at Combs Enterprises, where he previously served as the Vice President of Digital. Graham's deep background in digital operations stems back to 2008 when he founded City Never Sleeps, a forward-thinking website rooted in inclusivity that helped African American partygoers navigate the clubbing scene. Graham has since continued to create authentic content for multi-generational brands such as Apple Music, CÎROC and Bad Boy Entertainment. Bringing his impressive expertise of social, digital, and curated content to REVOLT, Graham will help attract new talent for never-before-seen shows, collaborations and more.

– McIntosh will serve as Chief Operating Officer in addition to his current role of Chief Finance Officer. Prior to joining REVOLT in , McIntosh served as corporate controller for Scopely, one of the fastest growing mobile gaming companies in the world, as well as Vice President Finance for Sony Pictures Television, where he was responsible for all North and South American networks. McIntosh will bring his strong background in entertainment and technology to serve as the anchor for REVOLT's business endeavors and continue growing the platform through innovative new partnerships. Deon Graham , Chief Brand Officer of Combs Enterprises – Graham is appointed as Chief Brand Officer at Combs Enterprises, where he previously served as the Vice President of Digital. Graham's deep background in digital operations stems back to 2008 when he founded City Never Sleeps, a forward-thinking website rooted in inclusivity that helped African American partygoers navigate the clubbing scene. Graham has since continued to create authentic content for multi-generational brands such as Apple Music, CÎROC and Bad Boy Entertainment. Bringing his impressive expertise of social, digital, and curated content to REVOLT, Graham will help attract new talent for never-before-seen shows, collaborations and more.

ABOUT REVOLT TV

REVOLT is the leading Black-owned and operated multimedia platform servicing content 24/7 across digital, linear and live media channels. The platform produces rich content and original material with the biggest names in Hip Hop, along with reports of breaking news, current events, trends and announcements within the Black cultural movement and Hip Hop world. REVOLT takes pride in its diversity, both in its mindset and its company makeup, further instilling its dedication to culture within its staff and audiences. Founded by Sean "Diddy" Combs in 2013, REVOLT attracts over 50 Million millennials and Gen Z audiences through their disruptive, authentic material across all platforms. In 2021, REVOLT will launch a brand new digital mobile app where users can view extended releases, live updates from relevant news, exclusive specials and much more.

For more information on REVOLT's digital content, please visit https://www.revolt.tv/ and visit https://revolt.tv/listings for local broadcast listings.

ABOUT COMBS ENTERPRISES

Combs Enterprises is the portfolio of businesses and investments built and cultivated by music legend and entrepreneur Sean "Diddy" Combs. Established in 2013, Combs Enterprises includes the brands Bad Boy Entertainment, Sean John, Combs Wine & Spirits (Cîroc Vodka and DeLeon Tequila), AQUAhydrate, Janice Combs Publishing, REVOLT Films and REVOLT MEDIA & TV, Capital Preparatory Charter Schools and the Sean Combs Foundation. Combs Enterprises is known worldwide for its award-winning, market-defining successes in music, fashion, fragrance, spirits, marketing, film, television, media and more. For more info visit: http://www.combsenterprises.com

