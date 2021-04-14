REVOLT Joins adidas In Sustainability Campaign To End Plastic Waste Through The Power Of Hip Hop Culture

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, REVOLT, announced a new sustainability-focused initiative alongside adidas Originals, to further support the brand's commitment and pledge to end plastic waste worldwide. The campaign officially introduces REVOLT's new branded content agency that will produce entertaining content with influential members of the Hip Hop community to ignite cultural changes surrounding important topics and drive brand objectives.

Known for curating original content centered on Hip Hop and Black culture, REVOLT joins adidas Originals' commitment to ending plastic waste with the launch of Sneakin' In with Druski. The brand new series will feature comedian Druski, who will sneak into the homes of high profile celebrities, including entertainment icon, Snoop Dogg, singer, actor, director Teyana Taylor and artist Yung Miami to inspire them to maintain more sustainable lifestyles. REVOLT's partnership with Druski has cemented his ongoing role within the Combs Enterprise collective, with Sneakin' In being the most recent installment.

Putting a modern twist on MTV Cribs meets Netflix's Tidying Up, the show is dedicated to educating viewers about how to make simple yet effective sustainable changes as a part of adidas Originals' movement to end plastic waste, including several solutions from notable Black-owned brands. Although Hip Hop and urban culture have traditionally had limited discourse around the issue, this partnership will allow REVOLT to take the lead in educating millennial and Gen Z audiences within the Black and Brown communities worldwide while drawing viewers in with entertaining content that today's digital generation craves.

This collaboration will be the first of many bookings for REVOLT's new internal agency as it utilizes the power of Hip Hop to propel talent to the next level with exciting new series and initiatives. As an authority on Hip Hop culture, REVOLT's deep understanding of its core audience establishes its agency as a progressive leader that will plant the seed for cultural change on a global scale. The full-encompassing program leverages full distribution across REVOLT's ecosystem and runs across their website, social media, linear TV, video platforms, email, and informative editorial for maximum impact.

"Hip Hop is the leading genre of music globally. As an authority on Hip Hop culture, the world follows where we go. REVOLT has always strived to ignite positive changes within the Hip Hop community and the world around us, and we are thrilled to partner with a likeminded company like adidas Originals to pledge our efforts in encouraging sustainability," said Andre Woolery, SVP of Branded Content for REVOLT. "We are excited to leverage the power of Black culture to motivate a young generation on the harmful effects of plastic waste."

Leading the charge in sustainable fashion, adidas Originals recently launched the new "Stan Smith, Forever" collection as their latest development on the brand's sustainability initiatives. The sneaker line is made up of high-performance recycled materials and will be showcased throughout REVOLT's programming as part of this larger initiative.

"We chose to team up with REVOLT because we wanted to do something disruptive and out of our typical comfort zone," said Christine Sheehan, adidas Originals Senior Director, Brand Communications. "With REVOLT's influence in the Hip Hop community, this partnership will further inspire the masses to take a stand with our sustainability pledge to end plastic waste."

Sneakin' In will premiere on REVOLT's linear TV channel and YouTube starting on April 14th and will run for five consecutive episodes.

REVOLT is the leading Black-owned and operated multimedia platform servicing content 24/7 across digital, linear and live media channels. The platform produces rich content and original material with the biggest names in Hip Hop, along with reports of breaking news, current events, trends and announcements within the Black cultural movement and Hip Hop world. REVOLT takes pride in its diversity, both in its mindset and its company makeup, further instilling its dedication to culture within its staff and audiences. Founded by Sean "Diddy" Combs in 2013, REVOLT attracts over 50 Million millennials and Gen Z audiences through their disruptive, authentic material across all platforms. In 2021, REVOLT will launch a brand new digital mobile app where users can view extended releases, live updates from relevant news, exclusive specials and much more.

For more information on REVOLT's digital content, please visit https://www.revolt.tv/ and visit https://revolt.tv/listings for local broadcast listings.

adidas is a global leader in the sporting goods industry with the core brands adidas and Reebok. Headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany, the company employs 57,000 people across the globe and generated sales of around € 22 billion in 2018.

