REVOLT Sits Down With "Shyne" Barrow For Exclusive Interview Detailing His Political Fight In Belize

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, REVOLT announced a special episode of REVOLT Black News highlighting the discrimination against politician and former Bad Boy Entertainment star Jamal "Shyne" Barrow as he runs for Prime Minister in his home country of Belize.

In November 2020, Shyne was elected as an official government leader in his homeland of Belize. Recently, in June 2021, he was appointed as the Leader of the Opposition, having ascended to that prominent post after serving for less than a year in the country's House of Representatives. With incumbents opposed to his win, government officials are calling for a new 11th Amendment to Belize's Constitution, which would prevent citizens from running for office if they were convicted of a crime.

"My hope is that my story, my journey — from Belize to Brooklyn, to the top of the Billboard charts, Grammy Awards, to incarceration and to the House of Representatives and the Leader of the Opposition — can serve as an inspiration for today's youth," said Shyne Barrow, Belize House of Representative. "I want those who have been indoctrinated to believe there's nothing else out there besides gangsters and gangbangers, to know that there is hope and opportunities for them."

In an effort to further amplify Black voices on a global scale, REVOLT will air a special episode of REVOLT Black News to bring awareness to the country's injustice against Shyne. Hosted by Rodney Rikai, Shyne alongside celebrity guests and politicians from the United States and Belize, will discuss Belize's current attempt to silence democracy with their latest policy changes.

As a leading Black-owned platform, REVOLT recognizes the importance of representation and showcasing how diverse yet united the Black experience is. With the growing desire for content relevant to Black culture, REVOLT Black News aims to elevate Black voices and shed light on important cultural issues. This exclusive episode will shed light on yet another moment of social injustice against a Black man trying to make a positive impact on his country and the next generation.

"Shyne is a man that transformed his life and should be celebrated for becoming a symbol of hope, not villainized and punished for a moment in his past," said Sean Combs. "Shyne has earned the right to have this opportunity and proven he's qualified, so the rules shouldn't be rewritten just to deny him that chance."

"REVOLT is committed to telling global stories that reflect the collective fight for freedom and justice across the diaspora," said Detavio Samuels, CEO of REVOLT. "We created REVOLT Black News to be a flagship program that can deliver truth and valuable perspective in critical moments like this to prove our news has the power to ignite real change in the world."

REVOLT strives to put Black culture on a global stage to uplift the community and encourage social justice reform on all levels. This meaningful new special will shed light on an important conversation within the community while showcasing the impact of global Black power.

REVOLT will stream the special episode on Wednesday, July 14th on REVOLT's YouTube channel, with highlights appearing on the television network this Thursday, July 15th, at 9p ET, within a new episode of REVOLT Black News.

DETAILS:

WHO: REVOLT

WHAT: A television special highlighting government crisis in Belize aired through REVOLT's digital and linear channels.

WHEN: Wednesday, July 14th

WHERE: REVOLT's YouTube channel on Wednesday, July 14th and television network on Thursday, July 15th, at 9p ET

